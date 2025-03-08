Don't Expect A Plant-Based Meat From Arby's Anytime Soon

In an effort to capitalize on the rise in veganism, several fast food chains have added plant-based burgers to their menus. Around 2018 and 2019, burger chains Burger King, White Castle, and Carl's Jr. were some of the first fast food restaurants to offer Impossible (made from soy) or Beyond (made from peas, beans, and brown rice) burgers. However, despite the hype around these low-emission, environmentally conscious burgers, one restaurant in particular, Arby's, was adamant about their decision not to hop on the vegan-friendly burger train. After all, Arby's whole image is built around meat.

In 2014, Arby's established a marketing campaign to revitalize their image and boost sales. The slogan, "We Have the Meats," was generated to appeal to millennials and showcase the fast food company's wide range of meaty choices, instead of focusing solely on Arby's famous roast beef. The company sought to solidify itself as the go-to quick service restaurant for your pick of protein — chicken, turkey, bacon, brisket, corned beef, and of course their slow roasted beef. As part of the meat-lovers campaign, the restaurant created a poster with a towering sandwich featuring all the meats, which became known as the Arby's Meat Mountain. Considering all this work put into trying to claim the number one spot for meat enthusiasts, one might think it would severely undermine their efforts to offer a vegan option, and it appears Arby's agrees (although, some might argue plant-based meat is just another protein to add to the list).