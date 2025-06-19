How Burger King Used Mold On Its Most Iconic Menu Item To Increase Sales

Imagine that you're the advertising executive for an enormous multinational fast food chain. A person suggests that you make an ad campaign showing one of your signature menu items with mold on it. You probably wouldn't even think about it for a second — it's a no-brainer that this isn't how you convince people to buy more of your burgers, right?

Well, no need to imagine this hypothetical situation: It happened. Burger King did indeed make a marketing campaign centered around pictures of its iconic Whopper covered in mold. However, in Burger King's defense, this wasn't a case of total marketing incompetence; there was a valid reason. Back in 2020, you may remember a viral video (and subsequent news stories) from a woman claiming she stored a McDonald's burger for 24 years and it didn't rot or grow mold. Similar stories had also popped up in years prior.

Burger King's campaign appeared to be a direct attack on its competitor, timed with an announcement that the chain was eliminating preservatives and artificial flavors from the Whopper. Video ads from the campaign show a Whopper being made (with the subtitle "Day 1"), and with time-lapse photography, the burger sags and becomes totally covered in mold over a 34-day period. Billboard and printed ads showed the moldy burgers from the later days of the time-lapse with the slogan, "The beauty of no artificial preservatives." They're undoubtedly attention-grabbing images, but did they actually help Burger King sell burgers?