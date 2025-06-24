The Controversial Filet-O-Fish Ad McDonald's Had To Pull From Air In The UK

When hearing "Filet-O-Fish," the image of a crispy, golden-brown sandwich comes to mind. Fried Alaskan pollock, melted American cheese, and tartar sauce come together in a sandwich meal that packs the flavor of fish and chips. As the only consistent seafood item on American McDonald's menus, the Filet-O-Fish sandwich has a documentary-worthy history. What's not-so-common knowledge is the controversial advertisement history attached to this fast food item.

In 2017, a McDonald's U.K. commercial faced backlash for being insensitive to children and grieving families. The commercial followed the storyline of a boy and his mother walking through the English countryside as he asked questions about his father, who is inferred to have passed while the boy was still young. It ended with the mother and son sitting at a restaurant, and it's there that she revealed that the boy's meal — the Filet-O-Fish — was also his father's favorite.

Had this been a promotion for a charity, or even a short indie film about familial love and grief, it might have been sentimental and sweet. The plot and direction don't make light of the heavy subject matter, and McDonald's intention seemed to be making a realistic, heartfelt story to connect to families. However, ending the scene with a bright red company logo was unappetizing to some audiences, who felt the advertisement was an abuse of grieving families' stories for the sake of pushing a product.