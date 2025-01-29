The Science Behind How Baking Soda Works In Recipes

If you take a look inside the pantry, there's a very high chance that among all of the condiments, cooking oils, and your very own selection of teas, you'll spot a box of baking soda tucked away in the back. And it's not that hard to understand why, since this leavening agent is unbelievably versatile. Whether used as a mouthwash, an air freshener, or as the key to cleaning your coffee maker, baking soda is a marvelous little kitchen treasure, isn't it?

It's of course no different when it comes to baking (as if its name didn't already make that clear enough). A single peek into that dessert recipe book — the one you keep hidden in your kitchen drawer — and you'll most probably find baking soda listed in the majority of the recipes. But why is that, though?

Naturally, at this point, your mind can't help but drift back to those high school chemistry classes, but you still can't quite figure out how this fine, white powder just makes every baked good taste better. Let's break that down, shall we? Baking soda is simply the common name for sodium bicarbonate — NaHCO₃ for all the science geeks out there. And once it comes into contact with an acid or a liquid, it starts producing carbon dioxide (CO₂). Alright, you might be thinking, but how does that actually help with baking?