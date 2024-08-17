The Office Supply You Might Need For Accident-Free Bakes

Using binder clips sure beats some of the traditional methods for keeping parchment paper in place. Greasing the tin beforehand, for example, is counterproductive because you'll be left with a tin that needs a thorough cleaning, rather than a quick rinse. There's also the origami-like method of snipping the corners of the paper on a diagonal, before folding the edges across one another — yes, this is as fussy and time-consuming as it sounds. Binder clips, on the other hand, can be simply attached to the edges of the baking tin, over a sheet of baking paper that has been cut roughly to size. Quick and easy is an understatement.

And that's not all. This method also prevents the edges of the baking paper from falling into the mixture, which can be tricky to prise out once the bake is complete. It will give you smooth sides, rather than those with unsightly gouges. It also removes the risk of any excess or overhanging paper catching fire, which can, of course, happen if the paper gets too close to the elements inside the oven — especially if you are using a convection oven. On that note, you should only ever use binder clips that are made entirely from metal. They are oven-safe and won't melt, unlike plastic. Smaller binder clips are also best, as the ends are small enough that they won't get caught on the oven racks or the heating elements.

