Why Is It Called Tin Roof Sundae?
The exact flavor of Tin Roof ice cream may not be immediately identifiable, but what makes up a Tin Roof sundae is a delicious concoction of vanilla and chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup, marshmallow cream, and Spanish peanuts. This dessert may be well-known to the 343 people who call Potter, Nebraska home, but its humble start is still a hidden gem to the rest of the country.
But unlike other well-loved desserts like, say, New York's egg cream soda, the Tin Roof sundae has a clearly defined history. It was born inside a soda shop called the Potter Sundry and straight from the mind of Harold Dean "Pinky" Thayer in 1932. Thayer worked at his father's pharmacy, and was a sweets-loving spirit who happened upon the idea for the sundae while making one of his many delicious dessert inventions.
The dessert (allegedly) earned its name from the sound of the peanuts falling from the sundae and onto the plate beneath it, which reportedly sounded like rain on the tin tiles of the Potter Sundry's roof (still intact today). Many Potter natives cite the shop as a place filled with fond memories, whether it be staring in amazement at the person making their dessert or coming face to face with the iconic Tin Roof sundae (which for the hungriest patrons, can be sold as a whopping 10-ounce sundae).
Today's Tin Roof sundae
Despite its small town beginnings, a plethora of major ice cream brands have tried, throughout the years, to recreate and mass-produce Thayer's masterpiece, though many of these efforts are ones you hardly see anymore. However, nothing can take the place of the original Tin Roof sundae at Potter Sundry, which still serves its patrons the original recipe to this day. Hundreds of patrons have left rave reviews for the restaurant online; it's no surprise that many of these reviews center around their positive experience with the Tin Roof sundae.
We even named the Tin Roof sundae the most iconic dessert from Nebraska, which is no small feat, considering that the state is known best for their corn-heavy items like another popular Nebraska dessert, sweet corn cakes. Without a doubt, the Potter Sundry is a must-visit location for those heading to Nebraska, or even just passing through.