15 Historic Hotel Bars Across The US You Should Try To Visit At Least Once

Historic bars offer more than a well-made drink. They're places where American history lingers in the woodwork, the back bar, and the stories passed down across generations. From taverns that once hosted Revolutionary-era debates to Jazz Age haunts alive with swing and speakeasy swagger, to the classic lounges of the 1940s and '50s, these bars capture the evolving spirit of the nation one era at a time. Each stop on this list reflects a moment in U.S. history, whether it's a candlelit colonial tavern, a Prohibition-era hideaway, or a midcentury cocktail shrine that perfected the art of the martini.

While we've already covered the best hotel bars in the country, this guide focuses on historic watering holes whose significance goes beyond their menus. To create this list, we looked closely at bars connected to hotels that are part of Historic Hotels of America, then weighed social media buzz alongside local and national media coverage to determine which spots truly deserve must-visit status today.