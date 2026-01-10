15 Historic Hotel Bars Across The US You Should Try To Visit At Least Once
Historic bars offer more than a well-made drink. They're places where American history lingers in the woodwork, the back bar, and the stories passed down across generations. From taverns that once hosted Revolutionary-era debates to Jazz Age haunts alive with swing and speakeasy swagger, to the classic lounges of the 1940s and '50s, these bars capture the evolving spirit of the nation one era at a time. Each stop on this list reflects a moment in U.S. history, whether it's a candlelit colonial tavern, a Prohibition-era hideaway, or a midcentury cocktail shrine that perfected the art of the martini.
While we've already covered the best hotel bars in the country, this guide focuses on historic watering holes whose significance goes beyond their menus. To create this list, we looked closely at bars connected to hotels that are part of Historic Hotels of America, then weighed social media buzz alongside local and national media coverage to determine which spots truly deserve must-visit status today.
1. Blue Bar at The Algonquin Hotel Times Square in New York, New York
Located in the heart of Manhattan, blocks from iconic landmarks like Rockefeller Center, Times Square, and the Empire State Building, is The Algonquin Hotel. The magnificent hotel opened in 1901 and quickly attracted an illustrious clientele, including actors and writers. In 1919, it became the meeting place for a writer's group that included names like Dorothy Parker and Robert Benchley. In 1933, when Prohibition ended, the Algonquin opened a bar.
Blue Bar's name comes courtesy of legendary actor John Barrymore, who recommended the bar use blue lighting, claiming it was more flattering for patrons. While the bar has been updated a few times over the last century, it continues to pay homage to its roots, maintaining its neo-classical architecture and naming drinks after the city's history. The bar also offers a full dinner menu and, if you're feeling spendy, a $10,000 martini that comes with a genuine diamond garnish.
https://www.algonquinhotel.com/the-blue-bar/
(212) 840-6800
59 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
2. Carousel Bar & Lounge at Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans, Louisiana
Tucked into New Orleans' vibrant French Quarter, Hotel Monteleone first opened in 1886. Although this was over half a century before it added a bar, and despite entertaining renowned guests like Tennessee Williams, it's probably best known for the Carousel Bar & Lounge. This isn't just a cute name; the rotating bar is carousel-themed. The bar first opened inside the Hotel Monteleone in 1949, and while it has always rotated, the merry-go-round theme was added later. Today, the bar is gorgeously painted to look like a genuine carousel, and each barstool has an animal painted on the back.
But the stunning artwork isn't the bar's only draw; you'll also find incredible original craft cocktails here, like the Vieux Carre and the Fleur de Lis. A variety of wines, beers, and liquors is also available, along with a food menu featuring small plates and shareables. Carousel offers live music Wednesday through Saturday evenings, creating an even more entertaining atmosphere. Plus, if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky?), you might catch sight of one of the hotel's famous ghosts.
https://hotelmonteleone.com/entertainment/carousel-bar/
(504) 523-3341
214 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
3. Iberian Lounge at The Hotel Hershey in Hershey, Pennsylvania
The town of Hershey, Pennsylvania, was created in the early 1900s to house workers of The Hershey Company. When the Great Depression hit, Milton Hershey developed his "Great Building Campaign" to provide jobs while also expanding his town. The Hotel Hershey, which opened in 1933, was a part of that campaign.
The Iberian Lounge opened within the hotel the same year, when Prohibition was still very much a thing. As a result, the Iberian Lounge was a reading lounge until Prohibition was repealed in December of that year. Once Prohibition ended, it was turned into a proper cocktail lounge, today known for its chocolate cocktails, such as the Hershey's Kisses Signature Chocolate Martini and the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Martini. It also offers a variety of other signature cocktails and a hefty whisky selection. The Iberian Lounge, like the rest of the hotel, is modeled after traditional Spanish villas; the bar features beautiful oak-paneled ceilings and a mural of a Spanish waterfront.
https://www.thehotelhershey.com/dining/iberian-lounge.php
(717) 534-8800
100 Hotel Rd, Hershey, PA 17033
4. LON's Last Drop at The Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley, Arizona
In 1935, when artist Alonzo "Lon" Megargee broke ground on Casa Hermosa, his home and art studio, he probably didn't expect it to become an iconic destination. When he began renting the space out as a guest ranch, it quickly became a retreat for artists and writers. After Megargee sold the space, it became a hotel. In 1992, it passed to new owners, who meticulously restored the space.
That careful consideration flows through to LON's Last Drop, named for one of Megargee's paintings. Built in Megargee's former art studio, the space features exposed sections of the original adobe walls, the original adobe fireplace, and a variety of Megargee's artwork. The relaxed, intimate bar offers signature cocktails, a variety of featured spirits, beer, and wine, plus snacks, shareable plates, and dessert.
https://azhideawaycollection.com/hermosa-inn/lons-last-drop/
(844) 267-8738
5532 N Palo Cristi Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
5. Oliver's at The Mayflower Park Hotel in Seattle, Washington
The Mayflower Hotel is the oldest continually running hotel in Washington. Constructed in 1927, the Art Deco stylings of the Roaring '20s are still evident throughout the hotel's architecture and decor. Oliver's has a similar storied history; opened in 1949 and initially called the Carousel Room, it was the first hotel bar in the state. In the 1970s, it passed to new owners, who installed stunning floor-to-ceiling windows around the bar, making Oliver's the first "daylight bar" in the state. The new owners still stayed true to the building's history, using marble salvaged from a nearby historic building and importing an Italian crystal chandelier.
The timeless lounge is famous for its signature martini, but also offers a variety of handcrafted cocktails. The food menu here is solid as well: daily breakfast and weekend brunch include options like avocado toast and eggs Benedict, while dinner features dishes such as beef bourguignon and chanterelle lasagna. As a result, Oliver's makes the perfect spot whether you're a hotel guest or looking for a romantic date night.
https://www.oliversseattle.com/
(206) 623-8700
405 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101
6. Presidential Lounge at The Mission Inn in Riverside, California
The Mission Inn first opened in 1875 as a boarding house, then called Glenwood Cottage. Nearly a century later, it was designated a National Historic Landmark. It had passed through several owners by then, but it wasn't until the '90s that new owners were able to meticulously restore the hotel to a point that it now surpasses its former glory. The hotel is best known for its famous guests, including Hollywood elites, social activists, and presidents.
The first president to visit was Benjamin Harrison in 1891. In 1903, Teddy Roosevelt stayed the night and helped the inn's owner plant two navel orange trees in the hotel courtyard. Nixon married his wife, Pat, at The Mission Inn, and Reagan honeymooned there with his wife.
The Presidential Lounge honors all the former presidents who have passed through the hotel's halls. Replicas of each president's official portrait hang on the walls, and signature drinks are a nod to the hotel's stately guests. It also includes a mosaic of the presidential seal on the floor, antique furnishings, and a menu of Spanish small plates.
https://www.missioninn.com/food-emporium/presidential-lounge
(951) 784-0300
3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501
7. Round Robin Bar at Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C. in Washington, D.C.
On the topic of presidents, the Round Robin Bar at the Willard Intercontinental in Washington, D.C., is often regarded as the "Oval Office of Bars." Established in 1847, it's one of the oldest bars in the city and has been a gathering place for politicians and journalists since before the Civil War. It's known for its Mint Juleps, made with specialty bourbon and fresh mint — the bar serves over 20,000 of them each year.
The circular bar, oak-paneled walls, and vintage photographs all pay tribute to the bar and hotel's history. The original hotel opened in 1816 and underwent several owners and name changes thereafter. The hotel closed in the 1960s, and a dedicated team worked to save the building from demolition. It reopened in 1986 as the Willard InterContinental, and the Round Robin Bar reopened with it. Like the bar, the hotel is known for its illustrious clientele — every U.S. president since 1950 has stayed there. On top of that, Julia Ward Howe wrote the "Battle Hymn of the Republic" from within the hotel walls during the Civil War, and about a century later, Martin Luther King Jr. would write his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech there as well.
https://washington.intercontinental.com/food-drink/round-robin-bar/
(202) 628-9100
1401 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004
8. Silver Dollar Bar at The Wort Hotel in Jackson, Wyoming
Jackson, often referred to as Jackson Hole, is one of the most significant tourist towns in Wyoming, and that's thanks, in part, to Charles J. Wort. He had a dream of building a boutique hotel in the heart of Jackson, and while he never saw his dream realized, his sons took over and opened The Wort Hotel in 1941. The endeavor was so successful that Silver Dollar Bar was added soon after.
The bar's name comes from the over 2,000 uncirculated 1921 silver dollars that are inlaid within the 65-foot-long bar. The menu at this western-themed bar includes the spot's famous corn chowder, as well as burgers and elk gyros. The bar is also the city's premier music venue, often hosting local and regional bands and, occasionally, bigger artists.
https://www.worthotel.com/silver-dollar-bar/
(307) 732-3939
50 N Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001
9. The Cave at Omni Mount Washington in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
The Cave at Omni Mount Washington is one bar that may have a more interesting history than the hotel it sits in. The hotel opened in 1902 and is one of the few White Mountain resorts from that era to survive. At the time, the spot that would be The Cave was just a squash court. Then Prohibition hit, and The Cave became one of the most famous speakeasies in Northern New England.
The bar used tricks like a trap door to store whiskey and a removable brick wall to help avoid detection from law enforcement. Today, The Cave still retains much of its original speakeasy vibe, but has also modernized, adding touches like televisions for those who want to catch a game. The signature drink here is the Prohibition punch, a colorful blend of rum, Peach Schnapps, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine.
https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/bretton-woods-mount-washington/dining/the-cave
(603) 278-1000
310 Mount Washington Hotel Rd, Bretton Woods, NH 03575
10. The Lion's Den at The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Massachusetts
The Red Lion Inn is one of the oldest hotels on this list; it first opened as a tavern in 1773 and is a founding member of Historic Hotels of America. It soon became one of the area's main gathering places, especially as the country grew closer to the Revolutionary War. The inn and tavern have had many famous guests over the years, including Nathaniel Hawthorne and Theodore Roosevelt. It also passed to several different owners over the centuries who worked to preserve and restore the inn's history.
In 1937, innkeeper Heaton Treadway opened The Lion's Den as a gift to his father, a U.S. representative who had voted to end Prohibition. The bar soon became a popular spot for drinks and live entertainment, hosting music legends like Arlo Guthrie and Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish. Today, you can still find live music multiple times a week, as well as a drink menu featuring handcrafted cocktails, such as the Red Lion signature spiked mulled cider, beer, and wine.
https://www.redlioninn.com/the-lions-den
(413) 298-5545
30 Main St, Stockbridge, MA 01262
11. The Lounge at 1931 at Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza in Cincinnati, Ohio
The entire Netherland Plaza is a tribute to Art Deco, but nowhere is that more prominent than within The Lounge at 1931. The high-ceilinged room features stunning gilded accents and a ziggurat-shaped fountain, along with common Art Deco motifs like dolphins and mermaids, all blended with French and Egyptian flourishes. The signature drink here is an Old Fashioned, but you'll find other specialty cocktails and craft beers on the menu as well. The Lounge also features live music on the weekends.
The Lounge at 1931 is a more recent addition to the historic building, added in the 1980s. The building itself opened in 1931, hence the bar's name. Netherland Plaza was designed as a space for business and shopping, with a luxury hotel at its center: The Netherland Plaza Hotel. Now owned by Hilton, the hotel has hosted guests such as Elvis Presley and Sir Winston Churchill and remains a paragon of historic grandeur today.
https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/cvgnphf-hilton-cincinnati-netherland-plaza/dining/
(513) 564-6465
35 W 5th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
12. The Menger Bar at The Menger Hotel in San Antonio, Texas
Teddy Roosevelt sure got around the U.S., both before and during his presidency, but the bar that was most significant to his story is probably The Menger Bar. It's here that he recruited his Rough Riders, the First U.S. Volunteer Cavalry that rode with him during the Spanish-American War. The bar honors this history by displaying relics and antiques from this era — if you ask a bartender, they may be able to point out bullet holes that Teddy put into the walls.
The Menger Hotel was built in 1859, and the bar was added in 1871. It was designed to be a reproduction of London's House of Lords Pub, with all the Victorian elegance of the original. Despite closing during Prohibition, the bar has retained many of its original furnishings, including wood-paneled ceilings and the cherrywood bar. Old Fashioneds are the signature drink here, and a variety of unique and classic cocktails are on the menu as well.
https://www.mengerhotel.com/san-antonio-restaurants/menger-bar/
(210) 223-4361
204 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205
13. The Tavern at the Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck, New York
Opened in 1704 as the Traphagen Tavern, The Tavern at the Beekman Arms is the oldest bar on this list. It originally ran as a traveler's inn, and in 1766, the Beekman Arms was added, turning the inn into more of a hotel. It was a major gathering place before and during the Revolutionary War, hosting guests such as George Washington, Phillip Schuyler, and Alexander Hamilton.
Few changes have been made to the building's original structure; inside, you'll find details like overhead beams and an open-hearth fireplace. The signature drink here is the Taconic Rye Old Fashioned, made with rye whisky from a local distillery. Full lunch and dinner menus, with dishes like steak, pot pie, and pot roast, are available daily, and The Tavern also serves brunch on Sundays.
https://www.beekmandelamaterinn.com/dining
(845) 876-1766
6387 Mill St, Rhinebeck, NY 12572
14. The Tunnel Speakeasy at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Tunnel Speakeasy is not only one of the best speakeasies in Louisiana, but it's also one of the most historic. It's located in tunnels underneath the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center — originally called the Heidelberg Hotel — that Louisiana politicians once used to evade the press. The original brick archways remain intact, creating an atmosphere of Prohibition-era secrecy. To add to that secrecy, the bar is reservation-only, and you'll receive instructions on how to enter via text after making your reservation.
Whether you've visited to learn about Louisiana history or for a delicious cocktail, you won't leave disappointed. It's said that former governor and senator Huey Long used the tunnels to hide from journalists and visit his mistress, and the hotel was even once briefly used as the state capitol. As for the cocktails, they rotate seasonally but often pay homage to the hotel's Roaring '20s vibes.
(225) 906-5763
201 Lafayette St, Suite 1B, Baton Rouge, LA 70801
15. Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar at Fairmont San Francisco in San Francisco, California
When the Fairmont San Francisco was first built in 1906, it lasted only a few weeks before being destroyed by the San Francisco Earthquake. The two sisters running the project, Theresa Fair Oelrichs and Virginia Fair Vanderbilt, didn't let that stop them. They hired Julia Morgan to rebuild the hotel, and she would later become one of the country's top female architects. While the hotel began to fall into disrepair as it was passed from owner to owner, it still hosted delegates from the 1945 United Nations conference.
When a new owner and a new general manager took over in the late 1940s, they breathed new life into the place. Part of that was adding and later updating the Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar. Located in what used to be the hotel's plunge pool, the bar dove headfirst into the tiki theme, with not just tiki decor but "tropical storms" and a floating stage for an orchestra. The bar maintains its tiki atmosphere today, making it a must-visit destination in San Francisco.
https://www.fairmont-san-francisco.com/dine/tonga-room-hurricane-bar/
(415) 772-5278
950 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Methodology
To curate this list of must-visit historic hotel bars, we started by looking at hotels that are part of Historic Hotels of America, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. There are over 300 hotels in the U.S. that are members of this program, and many of them have hotel bars. Then, we dug a little deeper. Using reviews from visitors and mentions in local and national publications, we selected the bars we felt were the most unique and iconic, and that either have a lengthy history of their own or honor the history of their hotel.