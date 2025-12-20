The Best Speakeasy In Every US State, Hands Down
In 1919, the 18th Amendment was ratified, which banned the production, import, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages, kicking off the Prohibition era. To which U.S. citizens laughed and said, "Yeah, sure, whatever you say," and got to work figuring out how to keep the liquor flowing. This included finding loopholes in the Volstead Act (the legislation defining the terms of Prohibition), creating new ways to brew alcohol, and opening speakeasies, secret, illegal bars that supplied the Roaring '20s with booze.
By 1933, the 18th Amendment was repealed by the 21st Amendment, making it the only constitutional amendment in American history to be repealed. Alcohol could flow freely again– with certain restrictions, of course–and there was little need for speakeasies anymore. But the romanticism of the Roaring '20s has brought speakeasy-style bars back into the limelight. While not real, illegal speakeasies, these types of bars have hidden entrances, require a password, or just have an overall Prohibition era-vibe. We've searched the internet, looking at social media reviews, press, and awards, to determine the best speakeasies in each state.
Alabama: Pogo Cocktail Bar in Birmingham
Pogo Cocktail Bar is a speakeasy hidden inside the historic Armour & Co. building. To find it, go through the Armour House restaurant until you stumble upon a pogo stick leaning against a brick wall. This pogo stick is the door handle that leads you through to a cozy, inviting space featuring elevated, handcrafted cocktails as well as live jazz on the weekends.
https://www.armour-house.com/pogo
2309 1st Ave N, Suite 101, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Alaskana Social Club in Wasilla
Many speakeasy-style bars in Alaska have closed their doors over the last few years, but Alaskana Social Club is a relatively new addition to the scene. Calling itself a "lakeside speakeasy," the spot can be found at Meier Lake Resort. It offers a small but excellent menu, unique craft cocktails, a welcoming atmosphere, and stunning views over a private, tree-lined lake.
https://www.alaskanasocialclub.com/
(907) 315-9760
6059 Wasilla-Fishhook Rd, Wasilla, AK 99654
Arizona: Rough Rider in Phoenix
Inside the Ten-O-One building in downtown Phoenix, take the middle elevator down and step back in time to the era of Teddy Roosevelt and his Rough Riders. Rough Riders bar celebrates all things Teddy, with Victorian stylings, framed portraits, and an elegant but brooding vibe. The cocktails are the star of the show here, using modernized Victorian-era recipes, but the food is excellent as well.
(602) 675-0439
1001 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arkansas: Callisto in Bentonville
Calling itself "Bentonville's worst kept secret," Callisto is both a hidden-away speakeasy and an elevated tiki bar. The spot is tucked behind the Midnight Gallery and is dedicated to bringing high-quality tropical cocktails to Arkansas. Drinks are made with fresh-squeezed juice and house-made syrups, infusions, and tinctures. Try a classic like a pina colada or mai tai, or one of Callisto's original drinks like the Gilded Merchant, Tears of Bacchus, or Alphonso's Revenge.
(479) 802-4540
407 SW A St, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Raised by Wolves in San Diego
Within San Diego is Westfield UTC, a shopping center. In that shopping center, you'll find a shop with a rich blue facade called Raised by Wolves. The Victorian-era bottle shop is quite charming, but it's when you sit down next to the fireplace that the fun begins. The fireplace will rotate you into the opulent speakeasy featuring an emerald-glass dome, plush velvet seating, and a cocktail list full of unique, exceptional drinks and rare reserves.
(619) 629-0243
4301 La Jolla Village Dr #2030, San Diego, CA 92122
Colorado: Williams & Graham in Denver
A bookstore is the perfect place to hide things behind bookshelves, and that's exactly how you get to the Williams & Graham speakeasy. Inside the cute bookshop, give your name to the person behind the counter (reservations are strongly recommended), and they'll open up the special bookcase that leads to the speakeasy. The atmosphere is warm and elegant, and the menu includes over 60 classic cocktails and dishes like roasted bone marrow and the award-winning W&G burger.
https://williamsandgraham.com/
(303) 997-8886
3160 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211
Connecticut: 1928 Cocktail Club in Branford
The roaring '20s vibe of 1928 Cocktail Club already makes it feel like a speakeasy; the hidden entrance and required password (don't worry, it's easy to find on the spot's socials) just add to the mystique. The cocktail menu at 1928 features both classic and signature handcrafted drinks that vary by season, as well as specialty reserve cocktails, and you'll find a small selection of shareable plates as well.
(203) 530-1600
1016-1018 Main St, Branford, CT 06405
Delaware: Hummingbird to Mars in Wilmington
"There is as much chance of repealing the 18th amendment as there is for a hummingbird to fly to the planet Mars with the Washington Monument tied to its tail," said Texas Senator Morris Sheppard in 1930. He was, of course, wrong, but he did provide a fun name for a future bar. Located above Catherine Rooney's Irish Pub, Hummingbird to Mars has a back-alley entrance and serves up Prohibition-era cocktails with live jazz.
https://catherinerooneys.com/hummingbird-to-mars/
(302) 407-5971
West 16th Street, 1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: Mathers Social Gathering in Orlando
We've had bars hidden in restaurants and bars hidden in bookstores, but we now present Mathers Social Gathering, a stylish speakeasy hidden in a furniture store on the third floor of the historic Phoenix Building. The entrance is behind a bookcase (of course), and once inside, you'll find exposed brick, antique decor, and a highly curated cocktail menu. Note that there is a dress code; however, it's fairly common sense and not too restrictive.
https://www.mathersorlando.com/
(407) 745-1185
3 Phoenix Building, 30 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Georgia: Eleanor's in Smyrna
Muss & Turner's is a cute bistro in Smyrna, Georgia, and if you head inside and through an unmarked freezer door, you'll end up in the restaurant's speakeasy, Eleanor's. The cocktail bar has an industrial, almost steampunk vibe, and allows patrons to order from the same menu as the main restaurant. Eleanor's also offers access to a menu of seasonal cocktails, red and white wine lists, and a selection of bottled, canned, and draft beers.
https://mussandturners.com/eleanors/
(770) 434-1114
1675 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Suite 309, Smyrna, GA 30080
Hawai'i: Green Lady Cocktail Room in Honolulu
In any hotel, you expect to find plenty of hotel rooms. What's unexpected about White Sands Hotel in Honolulu, however, is that one of these leads to a hidden speakeasy. Find the door marked number eight and step through into an elegant, intimate cocktail lounge with an airy outdoor patio. Drinks here are developed by some of the world's leading mixologists, landing the speakeasy a spot on "Modern Luxury's" list of the 22 best bars in the U.S.
https://www.greenladycocktailroom.com/
(808) 475-6864
431 Nohonani St, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Thick as Thieves in Boise
To find Thick as Thieves, you'll first need to find the side door with the image of two thieving birds. You'll then head up the stairs, where you'll find a rotary phone. Dial 102, and a mirrored panel will swing open, allowing you to enter the stylish, candle-lit cocktail bar. The menu offers classic cocktails, as well as over a dozen gorgeous signature drinks.
https://www.thickasthievesboise.com/
620 W Idaho St Suite 200, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Blind Barber in Chicago
Blind Barber is an actual barber shop by day, but at night — behind an unmarked door — you'll find a '70s-style lounge with wood paneling and burnt-orange sofas. The drink menu is extensive yet carefully curated, with a variety of signature and seasonal cocktails, wines, beers, and small bites. The bar earned the number three spot on USA Today's 2025 Reader's Choice Awards for best speakeasies across the U.S.
https://blindbarber.com/pages/chicago
(312) 405-9929
948 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: The Vault in Indianapolis
The Vault pays homage to the rich history of Indianapolis's Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, once said to be a hideout for some of the country's most notorious bank robbers, with '20s and '30s decor and mugshots on the walls. The woman-owned spot offers a great selection of cocktails and other drinks, as well as a pretty thorough food menu and live jazz on Thursdays. You'll need a passcode to get in, but it's not a secret; you can find it on the bar's Instagram.
(317) 419-2030
1542 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iowa: Hello, Marjorie in Des Moines
Hello, Marjorie isn't hidden, per se, but it doesn't make itself super easy to find, either. Located inside a renovated office building, the signage is small, but the personality is big. Stepping inside is like stepping into the living room of an eccentric, quirky old aunt, with funky, mismatched furniture and awkward family paintings. Drinks here range from classic cocktails to unique seasonal options, as well as wine and beer.
(515) 369-2296
717 Locust St UNIT 103, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: The Principal's Office in Topeka
The Principal's Office is a speakeasy located under Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge in Topeka's Westboro Shopping Center. To get there, look for the back door marked with a paddle, and tell the server you're there to serve your detention -– you'll also need to tell them what naughty crime got you sent to The Principal's Office. The spot is a celebration of classic speakeasies with little touches of academia, including school-themed cocktails.
https://salutwinetopeka.com/topeka-westboro-salut-wine-and-cocktail-lounge-the-principals-office
(785) 408-1003
3119 SW Huntoon St, Topeka, KS 66604
Kentucky: Hell or High Water in Louisville
Located under Louisville's historic Whiskey Row, Hell or High Water is a cozy cocktail bar that exudes Prohibition-era elegance. It sets the scene with chandeliers, leather seats, and a two-story library nook, and adds weekly live jazz to up the atmosphere. The drink list includes a variety of signature cocktails and a handful of reserve options, as well as a single-barrel whisky collection. Hell or High Water was featured at number two on the USA Today best speakeasies list.
https://www.hellorhighwaterbar.com/
(502) 587-3057
112 W Washington St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: 21st Amendment Bar at La Louisiane in New Orleans
The 21st Amendment may have repealed prohibition, but 21st Amendment Bar at La Louisiane continues to celebrate the culture of the Prohibition Era with portraits of mob bosses on the walls and live jazz in the evenings. Located inside a historic French Quarter building that was once under the control of mobsters, the bar comes in at number seven on the USA Today best speakeasy list. It offers a variety of classic and original cocktails, wine, and beer.
https://www.21stamendmentlalouisiane.com/
(504) 378-7330
725 Iberville St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: The Broken Dram in Portland
Blyth & Burrows is a nautical-themed bar made up of three bar spaces; the basement speakeasy is called The Broken Dram. You can find this spot either from the alley, through a door marked with a red light, or through a hidden door inside the main bar. While your food and drink options are the same -– an oyster-focused food menu and sea-themed drink list–the vibe is quieter and more intimate.
https://www.blythandburrows.com/
(207) 613-9070
26 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: WC Harlan in Baltimore
WC Harlan tries to stay under-the-radar with its virtually unmarked entrance, but locals know that it's the go–to spot in town for a speakeasy experience. The space feels like a time capsule, like stepping into the living room of a grandmother in the 1920s-–black and white photos, knick-knacks, lampshades with fringe, velvet curtains. While the bar doesn't post its menu online, locals on Reddit say the cocktails are pretty incredible.
https://www.facebook.com/wcharlan/
(410) 925-7900
400 W 23rd St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Massachusetts: Less Than Greater Than in Hudson
There are many great speakeasy-style bars in Massachusetts, but locals highly recommend Less Than Greater Than in Hudson. On Main Street, you'll notice the facade of a cobbler's shop, but no door; to get into the speakeasy, you'll need to go into the ice cream shop next door, go down the ramp, and flip the switch next to the locked door at the end. Though specialty cocktails are what the spot is known for, locals say the food is pretty excellent as well.
https://www.lessthangreaterthan.com/
(978) 333-7144
28 Main St, Hudson, MA 01749
Minnesota: Volstead's Emporium in Minneapolis
Though the Twin Cities' gangster-era caves are located in St. Paul, locals say the best speakeasy is across the Mississippi in Minneapolis. To find the Uptown neighborhood hideaway, go down the alley until you find a metal door under a red light. "Delicious cocktails. Immaculate speakeasy atmosphere. Really really really good food," says one Redditor, while another mentions that Volstead's is not only a great speakeasy, but one of the best bars overall in the state.
(612) 701-8101
711 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Mississippi: The Guest Room in Starkville
The Guest Room is a cocktail bar hidden behind Restaurant Tyler in Starkville. Locals love the spot for its vintage speakeasy ambiance almost as much as they love it for its craft cocktails and extensive bourbon selection. In addition to the excellent drinks, guests can order food off the full dinner menu from Restaurant Tyler. During the holiday season, The Guest Room transforms into a Christmas wonderland called Miracle Under Main.
https://www.eatlocalstarkville.com/the-guestroom
(662) 324-8422
100 E Main St, Starkville, MS 39759
Missouri: P.S. Speakeasy in Kansas City
Underneath the Hotel Phillips in downtown Kansas City, in the hotel's former mail room, you'll find P.S. Speakeasy. Take the unmarked door next to the check-in desk, and you'll find yourself in a glamorous underground cocktail lounge that serves up Prohibition era-inspired cocktails. P.S. Speakeasy is open Wednesday through Sunday evening with live jazz on Thursday nights. Reservations are recommended.
(816) 309-0887
106 W 12th St, Kansas City, MO 64105
Montana: Fifty One Below in Butte
Another beloved hotel speakeasy is Fifty One Below in Butte. Located under the historic Miner's Hotel in what used to be the fur vault, the speakeasy is guarded by a rotary phone-activated door. Fifty One Below's drink menu includes a variety of specialty cocktails, beers, and wines. The bar features Prohibition-era decor and weekly events, such as trivia nights and live music.
https://www.theminershotel.com/speakeasy
(406) 723-8928
51 W Park St, Butte, MT 59701
Nebraska: Anna's Place in Omaha
Hotel Indigo in Omaha also hosts a speakeasy. Anna's Place — named for the famous brothel madam and businesswoman Anna Wilson — offers a moody, intimate atmosphere that celebrates feminism as well as the history of Omaha. The cocktails here are carefully curated and crafted using from-scratch ingredients, and the bar takes pride in both its creations and its customer service. It's also known for hosting weekly tarot readings and its Confessional Phone Project.
https://www.annasplaceomaha.com/
1802 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: The Underground Speakeasy and Distillery in Las Vegas
The Underground Speakeasy and Distillery is located within The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, and while this could make it a tourist trap, locals say it's surprisingly great. The speakeasy offers both Prohibition-era decor, including artifacts from the 1920s, and Prohibition-era cocktails, as well as multiple exhibits and opportunities to learn about the Roaring '20s. Entry to the speakeasy requires a password, which you can find on the website.
https://themobmuseum.org/underground/
(702) 229-2734
300 Stewart Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101
New Hampshire: Sole's in Keene
From the outside, Sole's in Keene looks like a shoe shop. To get in, you'll need to use the payphone by the door. Once inside, you'll find a cocktail bar with vintage speakeasy vibes. Locals say the atmosphere is fantastic, and one on Reddit claims Sole's offers the best cocktails in the state. On top of that, the variety of delicious food options makes it a great spot for date night or a relaxing evening out with friends.
https://www.facebook.com/p/Soles-Boots-Athletic-Shoes-Rubby-Slippers-100071614906689/
(716) 551-0983
8 Winter St, Keene, NH 03431
New Jersey: Murphy's Tavern in Rumson
Murphy's Tavern in Rumson, New Jersey, doesn't look like a speakeasy, but then again, the most successful ones never did. The bar is located in the basement of a standard home on a quiet residential street. It has a retro speakeasy vibe with red painted walls, checkerboard floating, and furniture made from refurbished barrels. The spot was an actual speakeasy during Prohibition, and locals say the experience is super cool.
https://www.murphysrumson.com/
(732) 842-1600
17 Ward Ln, Rumson, NJ 07760
New Mexico: Founders Speakeasy in Albuquerque
To get into Founders Speakeasy, you'll need to enter through El Rey Liquors. This may not make it a historically accurate speakeasy, but the need for a password and cozy, moody atmosphere certainly give it speakeasy vibes. The spot calls itself one of Albuquerque's best-kept secrets, but locals highly recommend it for its chill atmosphere and excellent craft cocktails. You can find the current password for Founders Speakeasy on social media.
(505) 582-2693
622 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Bathtub Gin in New York City
Located through a hidden door behind Stone Street coffee shop in Chelsea, Bathtub Gin is a Roaring '20s-style spot that came in at number four on USA Today's list of the best speakeasies in the country. The spot is named for how liquor was often made during prohibition (in a bathtub) and offers a creative, gin-forward cocktail menu. Every evening at Bathtub Gin offers something new, from live jazz to resident DJs to burlesque shows. Bathtub Gin also has a secondary location in Los Angeles.
https://www.bathtubginnyc.com/
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Dot Dot Dot in Charlotte
Located in an old shipping unit behind a strip mall, Dot Dot Dot envelopes you in speakeasy vibes the moment you step inside. The upscale, cozy spot is members-only, but don't worry — a membership is just $10 per year. Dot Dot Dot offers a variety of unique, seasonal, hand-crafted cocktails, as well as delectable food pairings, and locals highly recommend it. Reservations are encouraged, and the spot has a business-casual dress code.
https://dotdotdotcharlotte.com/
(704) 817-3710
4237 Park Rd B, Charlotte, NC 28209
North Dakota: The Drawing Room in Fargo
The Drawing Room is a chic, intimate speakeasy located underneath Mezzaluna restaurant in downtown Fargo. The spot opened in the summer of 2024, and despite calling itself "Fargo Moorhead's best kept secret," it has become beloved for its craft cocktails. These include a variety of seasonal offerings, delicious small plates, knowledgeable staff, and cozy ambiance. The Drawing Room does not take reservations.
309 Roberts St N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Speak of the Devil in Lorain
Speak of the Devil is tucked away but not hidden like most speakeasies; regardless, it still offers the dimly-lit, relaxed vibes that many look for in a speakeasy. Located in Lorain, a city west of Cleveland along Lake Erie, the spot is known not just for its atmosphere but for its excellent cocktails. The bar uses the freshest, highest-quality ingredients to carefully craft its cocktails. It also hosts live events, like karaoke and book clubs.
https://speakofthedevillorain.com/
(440) 434-4286
201 W 5th St, Lorain, OH 44052
Oklahoma: 51st Street Speakeasy in Oklahoma City
51st Street Speakeasy is another spot that's not hidden, but still offers vibrant speakeasy vibes once you're inside. The large, two–story bar has multiple rooms, all outfitted with Prohibition-era decor and furniture. In addition to a broad beer selection and menu loaded with comfort foods, you'll find live music and theme nights multiple times a week.
(405) 463-0470
1114 NW 51st St, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Oregon: Bible Club in Portland
The cheekily-named Bible Club allows guests to step back in time into a Prohibition-era world of "sinfully delightful beverages and bites." Almost more museum than bar, the spot is located inside an old house and is full of antiques, many of which predate Prohibition. Locals love it for the speakeasy vibes as well as the eclectic collection of cocktails, such as the absinthe root beer float.
(971) 279-2198
6716 SE 16th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Pennsylvania: The Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company in Philadelphia
Located under The Franklin on Rittenhouse hotel, The Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company is named after the largest Prohibition-era alcohol ring and can be found behind an unmarked door. Aside from the speakeasy atmosphere and scandalous feel, the spot is famous for its incredible seasonal cocktail creations. The Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company rounded out USA Today's list of best speakeasies at number 10.
https://www.thefranklinbar.com/
(267) 892-4557
1715 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rhode Island: Jefferson Speakeasy in Warwick
The Jefferson Speakeasy in Warwick may not have passwords or a secret entrance, but the speakeasy-themed bar does have excellent cocktails. Here, you'll enjoy Roaring '20s-style music and custom-designed Prohibition era cocktails that appeal to all tastes. In addition, Jefferson Speakeasy offers a variety of unique wines and over 100 different whiskeys. You can find the spot tucked not far from the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.
https://jeffersonspeakeasyri.com/
(401) 773-3079
137 Kilvert St, Warwick, RI 02886
South Carolina: Scotty Doesn't Know Speakeasy in Charleston
To access Scotty Doesn't Know, you'll need to go through the Charleston Custard and Candy Company and find the clerk standing near the freezer door. While the name may manifest indie-punk vibes, the inside of the bar is the pinnacle of elegant speakeasy decor, with vintage furniture, flickering candles, and a cozy atmosphere. The spot is open Wednesday through Saturday evenings, and reservations are recommended ... just, you know, don't tell Scotty.
https://scottydoesntknowspeakeasy.com/
(843) 641-7269
251 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota: Blind Lion in Rapid City
There aren't many speakeasy-style bars in South Dakota, but Blind Lion's Prohibition-era vibes make up for this dearth. While the spot no longer requires a password, it is still hard to find; you'll need to take a door near the host stand inside of Murphy's Pub and Grill. Inside, you'll find an elegant Roaring '20s-style spot with a delightful menu of handcrafted cocktails. Blind Lion is open Friday and Saturday evenings.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063647829256
(605) 939-0095
510 9th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Hidden Bar at Noelle in Nashville
Hidden Bar at Noelle is, as the name suggests, a hidden bar within the Noelle hotel. Enter through the Lona restaurant and head underground to find a glamorous speakeasy featuring warm candles, cozy nooks, and expertly crafted cocktails. Hidden Bar at Noelle is not only loved by locals, but also came in at number five on the USA Today speakeasy list.
https://www.noelle-nashville.com/dine-drink/hidden-bar/
(615) 649-5000
200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
Utah: Hide and Seek in Salt Lake City
Is there a more perfect name for a speakeasy than Hide and Seek? This Salt Lake City spot is hidden behind a bookcase inside Bonnie & Clyde's restaurant and offers an intimate atmosphere to enjoy exceptional craft cocktails and shareable plates. Hide and Seek opened in late 2024 and, since then, has been highlighted in numerous food publications.
(385) 220-0620
611 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vermont: Lincolns in Burlington
"Lincolns is my favorite starting location," says one Burlington local on Reddit. The entrance is hidden in an alley, and finding a way in is meant to be part of the fun. Though it has a speakeasy-type entrance, the bar itself doesn't lean into the speakeasy decor; instead, it has a relaxed, sports-bar-like atmosphere. The spot is cash-only (there's an ATM right next to the entrance if you don't carry cash), and all drinks cost only $5.
https://www.facebook.com/LincolnsBurlingtonVt/
College St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Captain Gregory's in Alexandria
In Alexandria's Old West neighborhood, you'll find what looks like a travel agency — but if you head inside and tug on the flag, you'll end up in Captain Gregory's, a nautical-themed, award-winning speakeasy. The cocktail menu is tight but expertly curated, offering drinks like Jaws of the Python, Queen Anne's Revenge, and Phantoms of Tide that appeal to both land and sea lovers. Reservations aren't required, but are highly recommended.
https://www.captaingregorys.com/
804 N Henry St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Washington: (unlisted) in Seattle
(unlisted) is a Seattle speakeasy that's not just hard to Google, but also hard to find in person. Down an alleyway in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood, a few blocks north of the Space Needle, is an unmarked door. If the red light above that door is on, the bar is open. When you step inside, the first thing you'll notice is probably the giant elephant statue, while the second is the vibrant craft cocktails. The bar is open Wednesday through Saturday evenings, with movie nights each Wednesday.
https://www.instagram.com/unlisted_speakeasy/
570 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109
West Virginia: Hale House Speakeasy in Charleston
Hale House is a cozy bistro in the Downtown Charleston Historic District, and the hidden speakeasy inside allows you to take a step back into that history. The dimly-lit space offers vintage styling with shelves full of old books and flickering candles scattered on tables. Hale House focuses on offering a wide selection of rare bourbons, but also offers wine, beer, and classic cocktails.
https://halehousewv.com/speakeasy.html
(304) 346-8161
212 Hale St, Charleston, WV 25301
Wisconsin: Shanghai MKE in Milwaukee
Despite the name, Shanghai MKE isn't particularly Chinese-themed, but it does offer a moody, cozy, artistic vibe. Tucked in Black Cat Alley, an outdoor art gallery, locals on Reddit say the bar program here is cutting-edge, and rave about the absinthe drinks. Shanghai MKE landed the top spot on the USA Today list, and locals strongly recommend making reservations for the intimate speakeasy.
https://shanghaimke.my.canva.site/
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Saddle Rock Saloon and Speakeasy in Jackson
Saddle Rock Saloon & Speakeasy in Jackson makes for a fun speakeasy experience in a state where speakeasies are few and far between. Located within the Jackson Hole Playhouse, Saddle Rock offers an immersive Old West, Prohibition era experience complete with handcrafted cocktails and singing waitstaff. Open Wednesday through Saturday evenings, it's a great spot for pre- or post–show drinks or a fun night out with friends.
https://www.jhplayhouse.com/saddle-rock-saloon-speakeasy
(307) 733-6994
135 W Deloney Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
To put this list together, we first needed to determine what we meant by "speakeasy." When people ask for speakeasies, they generally aren't actually talking about illegal bars; they're looking for spots with a speakeasy feel.
We decided to count spots that either had a speakeasy-type entrance, like a hidden door or password, or were themed around the Prohibition era. Some states had a lot of these options, some had very few. To pick the best, we looked at what locals had to say through social media and press, as well as reviews and awards from national press outlets.