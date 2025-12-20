The Best Speakeasy In Every US State, Hands Down

In 1919, the 18th Amendment was ratified, which banned the production, import, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages, kicking off the Prohibition era. To which U.S. citizens laughed and said, "Yeah, sure, whatever you say," and got to work figuring out how to keep the liquor flowing. This included finding loopholes in the Volstead Act (the legislation defining the terms of Prohibition), creating new ways to brew alcohol, and opening speakeasies, secret, illegal bars that supplied the Roaring '20s with booze.

By 1933, the 18th Amendment was repealed by the 21st Amendment, making it the only constitutional amendment in American history to be repealed. Alcohol could flow freely again– with certain restrictions, of course–and there was little need for speakeasies anymore. But the romanticism of the Roaring '20s has brought speakeasy-style bars back into the limelight. While not real, illegal speakeasies, these types of bars have hidden entrances, require a password, or just have an overall Prohibition era-vibe. We've searched the internet, looking at social media reviews, press, and awards, to determine the best speakeasies in each state.