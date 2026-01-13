Turn Leftover Citrus Peels Into A Flavor Booster With One Old-Fashioned Technique

We are fans of any food hacks that help avoid (or minimize) food waste, especially when the result is a delicious, versatile condiment. Take citrus peels, for instance; this commonly discarded part of a citrus can actually serve multiple purposes. From making brown sugar easier to use to keeping the mosquitoes at bay in outdoor dining spaces, there are plenty of reasons why you should hold on to your citrus peels. One trick from cookbooks of the 1800s adds to the list of savvy uses for what would otherwise be regarded as compost. There is plenty of culinary wisdom packed into these books, some of which haven't stood the test of time, and others of which are experiencing a culinary revival. With regards to citrus rinds, lemon and orange peels were grated and combined with their own juice and some powdered sugar to turn the mixture into a paste that could be used as a flavoring agent throughout the year.

This sweet and tangy condiment offers a versatile foundation for both sweet and savory preparations, and you can also consider working with the peels of different kinds of citrus. If you enjoy the distinct bitterness of grapefruit or pomelo, try making a peel paste with either. Blood orange peels would impart an eye-catching scarlet hue to the condiment. Or, you can also work with a medley of citrus peels to create a delightful combination of flavors.