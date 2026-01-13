Turn Leftover Citrus Peels Into A Flavor Booster With One Old-Fashioned Technique
We are fans of any food hacks that help avoid (or minimize) food waste, especially when the result is a delicious, versatile condiment. Take citrus peels, for instance; this commonly discarded part of a citrus can actually serve multiple purposes. From making brown sugar easier to use to keeping the mosquitoes at bay in outdoor dining spaces, there are plenty of reasons why you should hold on to your citrus peels. One trick from cookbooks of the 1800s adds to the list of savvy uses for what would otherwise be regarded as compost. There is plenty of culinary wisdom packed into these books, some of which haven't stood the test of time, and others of which are experiencing a culinary revival. With regards to citrus rinds, lemon and orange peels were grated and combined with their own juice and some powdered sugar to turn the mixture into a paste that could be used as a flavoring agent throughout the year.
This sweet and tangy condiment offers a versatile foundation for both sweet and savory preparations, and you can also consider working with the peels of different kinds of citrus. If you enjoy the distinct bitterness of grapefruit or pomelo, try making a peel paste with either. Blood orange peels would impart an eye-catching scarlet hue to the condiment. Or, you can also work with a medley of citrus peels to create a delightful combination of flavors.
How to incorporate citrus peel paste in your creations
A popular way to use any citrus paste is in baked treats such as panettone, one of many classic Italian desserts. Both lemon and oranges are common choices for making the paste that is often served in this classic dessert. You could also use the paste in a citrus-forward frosting for cakes and cupcakes, or reduce it into a glaze to drizzle over a loaf of lemon and poppyseed bread. For a savory concentrate that brings nuance to weeknight staples, a citrus paste infused with the mouthwatering pungency of garlic would be excellent in a gourmet-esque pasta recipe.
If you're familiar with Japanese cuisine, you may have heard of a citrusy, spicy paste called "yuzu kosho." It's on our list of umami-boosting ingredients you need to have on hand, and is a fermented citrus paste made from the peels of an East Asian citrus fruit called yuzu, which is combined with salt and chile peppers. It serves as a garnish and core ingredient that brings a layer of brightness and a delectable kick to any protein marinade, dumpling dipping sauce, an accompaniment to sushi, a foundation for soups and stews... need we go on? If you're feeling inspired by how history, culture, and innovation continue to drive culinary creativity, transforming citrus peels could be a great place to start.