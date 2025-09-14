The Citrus Peel Hack That Makes Brown Sugar Easier To Use

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever reached for brown sugar in the depths of your pantry only to retrieve what seems like a solid, unusable brick? Suddenly, your chewy chocolate chip cookie recipe or homemade barbecue sauce hangs in the balance. While granulated white sugar doesn't normally fall prey to this problem, the molasses that is added to brown sugar, which gives the ingredient its signature toasted caramel notes, is the culprit. When exposed to air, the moisture in the molasses evaporates, and the sugar crystals start to clump together in an unpleasant way.

While there are methods like using the microwave to soften brown sugar that seem rather fossilized, here's an all-natural trick that will prevent your brown sugar from crystallizing into a solid form in the first place: add a citrus peel into the bag. Just one piece of orange or lemon peel will do the trick.

To try this hack for yourself, simply use a vegetable peeler to harvest a sizable piece of rind from your favorite citrus fruit, making sure to remove any remaining fruit flesh that may still be attached. From there, rinse the peel, pat it dry, and toss it into your brown sugar, burying it a bit within the container. The natural oils in the rind will keep the sugar soft and ready to use.