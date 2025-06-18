The Citrus Peel Hack To Keep Mosquitos Away From Your Outdoor Dining Spaces

There's nothing like a summer evening where you can kick back as the heat of the day starts to die down. Fire up the charcoal grill (sans lighter fluid) or crank the heat on with your Hank Hill-style propane setup. Throw on a rack of ribs, bring out the bourbon, and sweep those cobwebs off the patio — it's the recipe for a good time. As you anticipate your loved ones coming over for outdoor dining, there are some unwanted guests you'll want to deal with beforehand.

If you want to avoid hearing the words, "I'm getting bit up out here!" all night, then there needs to be some anti-mosquito protocol. Citrus can work as an all-natural pest repellent, as these fruits contain chemicals that disturb mosquitoes' and ticks' senses. They're on the hunt for anything with blood, sweat, or sweet fragrances, and the power of citrus can help ward off these vampiric little critters before they crash the party. Rub dry citrus peels on the handles of chairs and around the rims and legs of tables, where guests will likely be resting their exposed arms and legs. Candles and diffusers with citrus-based oils can help as well.