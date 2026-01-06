Dunkin' Vs Starbucks: Who Has The Better Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso?

A good, consistent, strong cup of brewed coffee is often what makes or breaks the morning. Having a go-to coffee spot is nearly as important as having a favorite barber, nail salon, bartender, or even dentist; and for many of us, Starbucks and Dunkin' are the go-to choices. Fast and reliable, the two mega-chains have perfected the art of coffee to-go, offering plenty of specialty drinks at competitive prices that change with the seasons. Which one you prefer is often a point of contention: Loyalists to either brand hardly trade sides to the other, especially when it comes to their favorite drinks. It's worth exploring, then, how those drinks really stack up when tasted side by side, without any bias (I like both chains, I promise).

The Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso has risen in popularity over the last few years, first appearing in Starbucks stores before eventually joining the Dunkin' menus, too. Built with espresso, oat milk, and brown sugar syrup and served over ice, the drink is popular among iced coffee enthusiasts who like a strong coffee with a sweet and creamy finish. The two chains make the drink very differently, though, and which one you choose may depend on how you like your coffee. To determine which one you should reach for on your next morning run, I tried both shaken espresso drinks, testing for espresso flavor, sweetness, overall taste, and value.