Shaken Espresso Is The Easy Way To Improve Taste (Without Sacrificing Quality)

For a drink with essentially only one ingredient, there's a lot you can do to improve the taste of your espresso. The potent punch of espresso, famously enjoyed by Italians after dinner, contains a heap of caffeine and even more robust flavor — but the typical shot of espresso is only scratching the surface of what your tiny cup of pep could be.

Sure, you can improve the flavor of your espresso even before grinding the beans, but shaking your espresso with ice might just be the key to unlocking your espresso's true potential. The shaken espresso — founded in Italy as a caffè shakerato in the '90s — is a frothy and refreshing way to enjoy your espresso. The change in texture from shaking the beverage with ice and simple syrup or sugar is a result of aeration (adding air to the beverage by vigorously shaking it in a cocktail shaker for about 20 seconds). And the addition of a little sugar or simple syrup ups the viscosity of the shot (so it'll hold more air), contributing to its velvety texture and a rich, foamy head.

Without overly diluting your espresso, the ice chills and mellows it, making it less bitter and smoother. Just be sure to shake it with whole ice cubes rather than crushed ice, as the latter will melt off too much during the shaking process and excessively dilute your shakerato.