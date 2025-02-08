14 Most Caffeinated Drinks At Starbucks

Caffeine is the most widely used stimulant in the world, and one of the most common ways people consume caffeine is through coffee. About 66% of Americans drink coffee every day, so it's no shock that Starbucks, the most widespread coffee chain in America, earned over $9 billion in 2024. However, a trip to Starbucks doesn't guarantee a caffeine fix, as different drinks have different amounts of caffeine.

Coffee beans naturally produce caffeine, but so do other things like cacao beans, which are used to make chocolate, and green tea leaves. Caffeine works by blocking the adenosine receptors in your brain, which are what tell your brain that you're sleepy. The higher the caffeine content, the stronger this blockage is. So, which Starbucks drinks will give you the biggest boost?

Using the data provided by the Starbucks website, we determined which drinks — without added shots of espresso — have the most caffeine. If the options below don't seem like enough, you can add another 75 milligrams of caffeine per espresso shot. However, keep in mind that too much caffeine can lead to a rapid heartbeat, anxiety, jitters, and insomnia.