The Chain Restaurant With The Hands-Down Best Fried Shrimp, According To Reviews

Getting seafood from a chain restaurant can be a mixed bag, but sometimes, it can be downright amazing. Fried shrimp is the most common seafood item sold at these establishments, likely because it's the most widely available seafood in the United States. To find out which chain has the very best fried shrimp, Chowhound decided to lean on popular opinion. We went through dozens of reviews online, including those found on food blogs, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit, among other platforms, to find the chain restaurants with the best fried shrimp. According to our findings, Florida's very own Bonefish Grill has the best, and it is all thanks to its signature appetizer of Bang Bang Shrimp.

Considering Bonefish Grill also made an appearance on our list of chain restaurants with the highest quality seafood, this finding doesn't come as much of a surprise. The chain consistently serves up fresh seafood that's cooked to perfection with bold, flavorful seasonings. The chain's Bang Bang Shrimp is a universal favorite among almost all the reviews we saw, with each plate offering plump shrimp coated in a light batter and deep-fried until golden-brown and crispy. As if that's not enough, the shrimp is served with Bonefish Grill's notoriously addictive Bang Bang Sauce — a sweet, spicy, and creamy concoction that will have you sopping up every last drop.