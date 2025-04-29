How The Cheesecake Factory Prepares Most Of Its Food May Surprise You

If you've ever looked at a Cheesecake Factory menu, you might have asked yourself how the restaurant can possible prepare so many items. The menu is more like a short story with pages and pages of appetizers, pasta dishes, meat choices, and, of course, that famous cheesecake. The Cheesecake Factory has a handful of secrets, but its biggest secret might be that it actually prepares almost all of its items in-house. The restaurant chain is mostly able to do this by having large prep kitchens; many staff members arrive well before opening to prepare for the day, including chopping vegetables, making sauces, and marinating meats. When the doors open by late morning, the kitchen is ready to handle the influx of orders on its roughly 250-item menu.

More surprisingly, its cheesecake is one of the only things shipped in from elsewhere. The cheesecakes actually come from two baking facilities in the United States: Calabasas Hills, California, and Rocky Mount, North Carolina. If you're bold enough to try every cheesecake on the menu, know that just about all are delicious.