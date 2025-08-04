Deseed Jalapeños In Seconds With This Simple Rolling Technique

Deseeding jalapeños can be one of the most frustrating tasks in the kitchen. Whether you use a tiny spoon to scrape out stubborn seeds or risk it all and burn your fingers wrestling with spicy membranes, it's messy, time-consuming, and often more trouble than it's worth. Learning one surprisingly simple trick will change the game, though, and it doesn't require any fancy tools or professional knife skills. In a viral TikTok that has racked up thousands of views, journalist Katie Couric shows how rolling a jalapeño on your cutting board before slicing it open can help most of the seeds fall right out, no scraping necessary. The hack is as straightforward as it is effective: Just roll the jalapeño on your cutting board before slicing it open. No special tools, no mess, and most importantly, no burning your hands from contact with the spicy oils.

Take the pepper and firmly roll it under your palm, on a cutting board, for a few seconds. This loosens up the seeds inside. Then, cut off the stem end and turn the pepper upside down. Tap or shake it, and most of the seeds will simply fall out on their own. This tiny kitchen hack will have you making mango jalapeño margaritas or adding a spicy twist to a grilled cheese sandwich with ease. No tiny spoon, no burning eyes, no knife olympics, and no wasted pepper flesh. Couric hails the method and has shared it with the world because it's much easier than scraping out the seeds and less time-consuming.