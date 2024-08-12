The Truly Ancient Origins Of Deviled Eggs

Not many picnic-perfect canapés pack as much flavor into a single bite than a deviled egg. Whether you're preparing them for a party or a quick lunch, each hard-boiled egg half undergoes a delicious transformation as yolks are smashed with an array of spices, herbs, and condiments and stuffed back in. The word "deviled" comes from this act of seasoning, not the heinous nature of the process, as it refers to foods that are spicy, if not in the way of Scovilles then strong in flavor (via Britannica).

Today, most Americans make deviled eggs with mayonnaise, mustard, smoked paprika, and maybe some secret ingredients. According to author and food writer Anne Byrn, earlier takes on the hor d'oeuvres, such as a recipe printed in an Alabama newspaper in 1877, included vinegar and cayenne pepper instead. But although the well-seasoned, bite-sized snack has been a staple in the U.S. for over a century, deviled eggs didn't originate here, much less in modern times.

While it's impossible to confidently come to a conclusion about the age-old conundrum of the chicken-or-egg situation, there is a definitive answer to a different question: What came first, Spain or the deviled egg? Considering that the country formed in the late 1400s, it's hard to believe that the food could be older — but it is. In fact, the first deviled eggs hail from the ancient Roman Empire, although they didn't look like the ones eaten today. More recognizable versions were cooked up centuries later in medieval Andalusia when Muslims ruled much of the Iberian Peninsula.

