The Sweet Ingredient That Give Deviled Eggs Loads Of Flavor And Crunch

When it comes to deviled eggs, there are two kinds of people: those who believe the classic flavors are perfect and should never be tampered with, and those who go wild for any and all variations on the traditional recipe. Of course, there's nothing wrong with the classic deviled egg. After all, there must be something alluring about a recipe that's endured since ancient Rome. However, it's also true that this savory side dish provides the perfect blank canvas to showcase a wide variety of textures and flavors, from curried deviled eggs with pickled carrots to the tangy nuances of sweet pickle relish.

At first glance, it may seem odd to add sweet notes to a recipe that's typically packed full of lightly spicy, earthy umami, but that's exactly the reason why this addition works. The sugars in the sweet pickle relish provide a contrast to the vinegar in the mustard and the piquancy of the black pepper and paprika. This contrast tames the intensity of the stronger flavors while simultaneously elevating them by giving them something to play against.

In addition to flavor, sweet pickle relish also gives your deviled eggs some much needed crunch, a texture that offers a pleasant, interesting counterpoint to the pillowy white protein and the silky yolk. The best part? Elevating your deviled eggs this way requires barely any changes to your recipe. Just stir a little into your yolk mixture or spoon it on top of each egg, and you're basically good to go.