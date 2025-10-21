Costco Food Court Regulars Can't Stop Eating This Secret Condiment Combo

Those who regularly frequent Costco's food court know there are many secret hacks that true fans swear by, from ordering an off-menu chocolate strawberry sundae to getting fresh food in time with one seemingly counterproductive hack. What members call Costco kimchi is one the latest hacks that diners are using to create a unique condiment that is the unofficial star of the food court. So that you don't have to sit around waiting for actual kimchi to hit Costco's menu (add it to the list of items we wish Costco would put on its food court menu), you can create one with the free items found in the food court.

To enjoy Costco kimchi the next time you order the retailer's famous hot dog combo, you'll need two cups of diced onions, three pumps of ketchup, one pump of mustard, relish, and a packet or two of red chili pepper flakes. Diced onions are important for the crunch in the sauce and may be available in your closest Costco food court but it isn't a guarantee. Some food court diners have also had luck asking the cashier for diced onions which are sometimes kept behind the till. After gathering your ingredients, give everything a good stir to combine them well. The DIY condiment tastes tangy and mildly sweet and spicy while offering the right amount of bite.

The genesis of Costco kimchi isn't confirmed, but it was first featured on a 2011 blog post by Joe McPherson, who witnessed the trend in Korea, and resurfaced in a TikTok posted by creator @photogami in September. The food court hack sufficed as an alternative to kimchi in Korea but was not embraced by all. Some compare it to geotjeori — a type of kimchi made to be eaten immediately without fermentation.