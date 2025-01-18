The Enviable Canadian Costco Food Court Menu Items That Make Americans Jealous

The Costco food court is practically legendary for its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. This storied status is no doubt enhanced by the fact that you have to be a member to eat there — no mere rabble may dine at this court, thank you very much! Yet even if you bear the coveted card that grants you access to these hallowed halls, you may find yourself lamenting the fact that you're geographically barred from enjoying some of the best fare the Costco food court has to offer.

Much like McDonald's, Costco food courts around the world have unique menu items you can't find in the U.S., like the fish and chips at Costco France and the four flavors of gelato crowning the menu at Costco's only Icelandic location. But Costco warehouses in Canada have some particularly special items that have Americans drooling.

When you think of Canadian food, there's a good chance poutine springs to mind; it is the country's most famous dish, after all. So it would be downright odd if Costco Canada didn't serve poutine. Because poutine is made with french fries, it's no surprise that Costco's Canadian food court menu also includes fries as a standalone side dish or as a combo along with chicken strips — both fast food staples you won't find at Costco food courts in the U.S. Finally, Canadian Costcos also boast a spicer version of the famous Costco hot dog: the Polish dog, which was discontinued at food courts in the States. As far as sweet treats go, these locations also sell ice cream cones (Americans only get cups) and a caramel sundae.