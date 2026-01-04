The Candy Rachael Ray Loves So Much, She Almost Caused A Shortage

Having a celebrity shout out your product is the stuff of marketing dreams, and that's just what happened when Food Network personality Rachael Ray named Butterfield's peach buds her "Snack of the Day" on her talk show. This was way back in 2007, when product placement wasn't nearly as pervasive as it is today, and her reference threw Butterfield's — which had been making candy under various names for over a hundred years — into the spotlight. "After Rachael Ray featured Peach Buds on TV, we couldn't keep up with production because the demand became so great," the brand said in a blog post. Clearly, the company was thrilled, but this seemingly rosy occurrence almost left peach bud lovers in the lurch.

Prior to Ray's mention of the brand on TV, this retro-inspired candy enterprise had been producing candy the same way for generations in North Carolina. To keep up with the newfound demand, Butterfield's needed to upgrade its manufacturing and production facilities. The pressure was too great, and the company went into foreclosure. Still, after a short hiatus, Butterfield's roared back to life under the woman-owned helm of Dena Manning. Today, its peach-forward (and gluten-free) hard candy is firmly cemented in gourmet shops around the nation, in large part due to Ray.