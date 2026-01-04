The Candy Rachael Ray Loves So Much, She Almost Caused A Shortage
Having a celebrity shout out your product is the stuff of marketing dreams, and that's just what happened when Food Network personality Rachael Ray named Butterfield's peach buds her "Snack of the Day" on her talk show. This was way back in 2007, when product placement wasn't nearly as pervasive as it is today, and her reference threw Butterfield's — which had been making candy under various names for over a hundred years — into the spotlight. "After Rachael Ray featured Peach Buds on TV, we couldn't keep up with production because the demand became so great," the brand said in a blog post. Clearly, the company was thrilled, but this seemingly rosy occurrence almost left peach bud lovers in the lurch.
Prior to Ray's mention of the brand on TV, this retro-inspired candy enterprise had been producing candy the same way for generations in North Carolina. To keep up with the newfound demand, Butterfield's needed to upgrade its manufacturing and production facilities. The pressure was too great, and the company went into foreclosure. Still, after a short hiatus, Butterfield's roared back to life under the woman-owned helm of Dena Manning. Today, its peach-forward (and gluten-free) hard candy is firmly cemented in gourmet shops around the nation, in large part due to Ray.
Butterfield's was ahead of the curve with its peach-flavored candies
Butterfield's was way ahead of the curve with its peach flavor profile, as peach products continue to top candy popularity charts today, like one of the best candies from 2024: Hi-Chew's peach gummies. Fruity and refreshing, peach flavors strike a chord with candy enthusiasts across the country, allowing them to enjoy that peak summer flavor all year long. Butterfield's peach buds are made by hand, and some fans say it's so good it tastes like a fresh, ripe peach in hard candy form. This process is achieved by cooking sugar in large copper kettles, letting it all cool, then rolling those sugar sheets out flat. Then, the sugar is kissed with a hint of coconut and cut into tiny pieces. The finished candies are coated in powdered sugar, bagged, and distributed to eager customers far and wide.
Rachael Ray is not the only celebrity with an affinity for a particular type of sugary candy. Iconic crooner Frank Sinatra always requested Life Savers candies before performing, and James Beard Award-winning chef Tiffani Faison's favorite candy is a childhood classic. Still, for Ray, it all goes back to Butterfield's.
If Butterfield's Peach Buds tickle your fancy, try the holiday buds. This was the brand's first candy flavor featuring notes of peppermint and candy cane.