Frank Sinatra Always Requested This Classic Candy Before Performing

Like many celebrities, Frank Sinatra had an extensive rider. Before Ol' Blue Eyes would take the stage to perform anywhere, he reportedly required not just a six-figure fee, but an assortment of items be set up in his dressing room. Just in case the mood struck, he wanted certain things available within reach. The legendary crooner was known to ask for numerous items, from alcohol and cigarettes to snacks and sandwiches. Sinatra had many favorite foods, but what was his go-to candy? The man had a well-documented affinity for Life Savers.

Per a concert rider from 1992, the "Fly Me to the Moon" singer requested a whopping 12 rolls of cherry Life Savers, and another dozen rolls of assorted flavors. In fact, Sinatra loved the cherry-flavored hard candy so much, it has been reported that he was buried with a pack following his death just six years later. In addition to the iconic ring-shaped candy, he asked for a variety of sandwiches, soup, cough drops, and miniature Tootsie Rolls. It's hard to believe that he would go through all of the aforementioned before, or even after, a performance — and according to an employee at the venue in 1992, most of it went untouched on that occasion. But, perhaps he slipped the Life Savers in his pocket for the road.