Frank Sinatra Always Requested This Classic Candy Before Performing
Like many celebrities, Frank Sinatra had an extensive rider. Before Ol' Blue Eyes would take the stage to perform anywhere, he reportedly required not just a six-figure fee, but an assortment of items be set up in his dressing room. Just in case the mood struck, he wanted certain things available within reach. The legendary crooner was known to ask for numerous items, from alcohol and cigarettes to snacks and sandwiches. Sinatra had many favorite foods, but what was his go-to candy? The man had a well-documented affinity for Life Savers.
Per a concert rider from 1992, the "Fly Me to the Moon" singer requested a whopping 12 rolls of cherry Life Savers, and another dozen rolls of assorted flavors. In fact, Sinatra loved the cherry-flavored hard candy so much, it has been reported that he was buried with a pack following his death just six years later. In addition to the iconic ring-shaped candy, he asked for a variety of sandwiches, soup, cough drops, and miniature Tootsie Rolls. It's hard to believe that he would go through all of the aforementioned before, or even after, a performance — and according to an employee at the venue in 1992, most of it went untouched on that occasion. But, perhaps he slipped the Life Savers in his pocket for the road.
Why Sinatra loved Life Savers
While it's not exactly known why the 1950s and '60s hitmaker had such a fondness for Life Savers, it can be assumed he liked them for a few reasons. Undoubtably he enjoyed their sugary sweet taste, for one. But the suckers also might've helped him prevent dry mouth prior to performing. They may have also relieved throat irritation from using his voice so much.
Sinatra could've asked for a different candy brand, but his go-to was Life Savers. One could theorize that his penchant for them was due to growing up on the candy, and sucking on them could have reminded him of his days as a young boy. While Jolly Ranchers, for example, didn't become popular until the 1960s, Life Savers came out in the early 20th century around when Sinatra was born. It's possible that after taking a liking to the hard candy as youngster, he simply stuck with them ever since. Sinatra's last meal was a grilled cheese, a childhood classic, after all. Another longtime favorite of the "New York, New York" singer was Entenmann's cakes, which launched in 1898. Famously, Sinatra had the grocery store dessert delivered to him weekly.