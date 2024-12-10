You Have To Learn A New Language To Eat At This Famous Georgia Drive-In

Anyone from Georgia will tell you that Atlanta food culture stands out as one of the best in the Southeast. One institution has stood the test of time in the bustling metropolis, and that's The Varsity, a fast food burger joint. It sits along North Avenue before reaching the heart of downtown Atlanta, sporting a can't-miss red "V" sign visible from I-85. The historic Georgia restaurant has always been a hot spot for tourists thanks to its unique approach to food and language.

At The Varsity, a hot dog isn't a plain hot dog — a plain hot dog with nothing on it is a "naked dog." Want ketchup on it? That's a "Red Dog." Mustard? That's a "Yellow Dog." A "C Dog" has both condiments and it comes with chili. And what's a regular hot dog? One with mustard and chili, but no ketchup. If you're going to "walk a dog," that means you're getting your order to-go.

The language is a fun part of the restaurant culture, but the staff doesn't expect customers to know it by heart. It's a personal branding strategy, but shorthand phrases also allow staff to quickly communicate orders to each other, the same way you might order a "number five" at another restaurant. Expect to be greeted with an immediate (but friendly) "What'll ya have?" by the cashier.