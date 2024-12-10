You Have To Learn A New Language To Eat At This Famous Georgia Drive-In
Anyone from Georgia will tell you that Atlanta food culture stands out as one of the best in the Southeast. One institution has stood the test of time in the bustling metropolis, and that's The Varsity, a fast food burger joint. It sits along North Avenue before reaching the heart of downtown Atlanta, sporting a can't-miss red "V" sign visible from I-85. The historic Georgia restaurant has always been a hot spot for tourists thanks to its unique approach to food and language.
At The Varsity, a hot dog isn't a plain hot dog — a plain hot dog with nothing on it is a "naked dog." Want ketchup on it? That's a "Red Dog." Mustard? That's a "Yellow Dog." A "C Dog" has both condiments and it comes with chili. And what's a regular hot dog? One with mustard and chili, but no ketchup. If you're going to "walk a dog," that means you're getting your order to-go.
The language is a fun part of the restaurant culture, but the staff doesn't expect customers to know it by heart. It's a personal branding strategy, but shorthand phrases also allow staff to quickly communicate orders to each other, the same way you might order a "number five" at another restaurant. Expect to be greeted with an immediate (but friendly) "What'll ya have?" by the cashier.
Dining at The Varsity
The Varsity has several locations across Georgia, but its main home is in the city. It was once heralded as the world's largest drive-in before ending curbside service at the main site in 2020.Few Atlanta restaurants can compete with the sheer size of the building or its parking arrangements (a true urban luxury). Location plays a big part in how it operates, as it lies beyond Georgia Tech and some of the most famous attractions: World of Coca-Cola, the Georgia Aquarium, and Fox Theater. Throw in a concert or football weekend, and droves of hungry people will be showing up to eat at The Varsity.
The Varsity has a brand, and using special lingo is a part of its gimmick. The limited menu contains different combinations of hot dogs and burgers with a side of "strings" (French fries) or "ring one" (onion rings) made from scratch. Chili and coleslaw are popular hot dog styles in the Carolinas and Georgia, which is why customers specify if they want theirs without toppings. The "steaks" (burgers) are made of thin smash burger beef patties for the base.
Another standout menu item is the sweet Varsity Orange drink that can be enjoyed "N.I." (no ice) or "F.O." (as a frosted shake). To get a taste of The Varsity, patrons should try going during weekday afternoons when the restaurant isn't as inundated with people. Weekends can get hectic and make a better time for exploring smaller eateries where the locals dine.