Elvis' Favorite Drive-In Burgers Are Known For A Secret Ingredient

Elvis Presley was many things — a rock and roll legend, a film actor, a heartthrob, and a great lover of food. The late music icon had his favorite Southern comfort foods and go-to restaurants like the longstanding Memphis diner, the Arcade, where he had his own booth and would typically order the same thing every time he went, a fried peanut butter and banana sandwich. Hey, he was a man who knew what he liked. Another thing the "Hound Dog" hitmaker enjoyed? The dough burgers from Johnnie's Drive-In in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he was born and lived until his family moved to Tennessee.

The small, no-frills restaurant's most popular menu item is not what you might think. Dough burgers are not patties nestled between two halves of a glazed doughnut — that's what you'd call a Luther Vandross burger. Instead, this unique burger actually got its name from cooks using flour and water as a filler to stretch the meat. This method of cooking burgers saved everyone money during the Great Depression. Dough burgers were one of the foods popularized during those economically trying times.