How Anthony Bourdain Really Felt About The James Beard Awards

Incredible merit, and the status and notoriety that make it possible, are recognized in award ceremonies as suggestions of aspiration. Winners take on the responsibility of representing an organization's standards for excellence and fairness, and in the culinary world, there are few recognitions more revered than a Michelin star rating or a James Beard Award. It's the very idea of "setting the standard" that has rubbed some chefs the wrong way, as this standard often doesn't reflect the diversity of the food industry.

Anthony Bourdain was perhaps the most notorious James Beard Award hater while also being one of its most notorious recipients. At the 2012 "Great Googa Mooga" festival in New York, Bourdain took jabs at the James Beard Foundation, calling it "a big circle f*cking jerk" for its lack of engagement with non-white chefs (via YouTube). Preaching from his position in the so-called circle, he joked that, "According to the James Beard Foundation, apparently no Mexicans are working in any of our restaurants."

At the time of Bourdain's inflammatory food takes, Hispanic and Latino workers made up 16% of the total U.S. population. They accounted for approximately 23% of all food preparation and serving jobs in the United States, with the majority in back-of-house positions as cooks, prep cooks, or dishwashers. Despite 30% of cooks coming from Hispanic and Latino backgrounds, many chefs believed that these contributions didn't receive adequate recognition from the James Beard Foundation.