This South Carolina Restaurant Has Some Pretty Strict Rules About The Ingredients It Uses

There's only one state where you can savor mustard-slathered barbecue, Frogmore stew (a seafood boil), rich she-crab soup, rice-based perloo, and desserts featuring juicy peaches: South Carolina. At the heart of this culinary tapestry lies the charming port city of Charleston. Amidst pastel-colored antebellum houses and cobblestone streets, restaurants serve up dishes steeped in American South traditions and coastal flavors. To experience the pure, unfiltered taste of the Lowcountry, one restaurant called Husk is committed to only using ingredients sourced from the South.

Sitting downtown on 76 Queen St. in a restored Victorian house, Husk was founded by chef Sean Brock in 2011. You might recognize the James Beard Award-winner from season six of Netflix's "Chef's Table" or when he introduced Anthony Bourdain to Waffle House in an episode of "Parts Unknown." Growing up learning Appalachian recipes and preservation techniques, Brock's upbringing in rural Virginia influenced him to center on cooking Southern cuisine in his professional career. Reviving old recipes and regional ingredients became his focus, and Husk was a way to showcase this mission.

The current executive chef Raymond England keeps this regional approach of farm-to-table alive. The menu at Husk changes daily, so you'll never have the same experience twice. Curious where your shrimp and grits came from? The restaurant features a large chalkboard explaining where everything has been sourced from.