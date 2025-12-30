The 7 Best Store-Bought Caviar Brands, Based On Reviews
Half of the allure of caviar is the elusiveness and ambiguity of it. Reinforced by the fact that it isn't super easy to find — you're not going to see it on the average restaurant menu, and only certain grocery stores carry it — the imagery of caviar eaten on special occasions by the opulent and wealthy, accompanied by a bottle of champagne, continues.
These days, caviar has become more accessible as chain grocers offer affordable options to appeal to the masses, and online retailers work to make it easily shippable. It's not a hard product to sell; just the name' caviar' has a strong reputation that creates intrigue and prompts consumers to purchase without knowing much about the brand or quality. And while entry-level brands with surprisingly low price tags may not taste as good as the pricey stuff, it's both fun and informative to try something new.
The word caviar refers to a very specific kind of fish eggs (or "roe") that come from sturgeon, and have been salted and cured. Scarcity of the sturgeon is generally what makes the price so high, but there are a lot of other kinds of fish roe that are far more abundant and affordable. If you're prepping for a New Year's Eve party, you don't want to disappoint with subpar caviar. Using reviews, we've gathered an inventory of the best caviars you can purchase in-store and listed them in order from most affordable to most expensive for your shopping needs.
1. Plaza Saffron Whitefish Caviar from World Market
If you're a fan of sushi, it's more than likely that you've actually already had a close cousin of caviar: salmon, whitefish, or tobiko roe. Caviar may refer to a specific kind of fish, but any fish roe will bear a resemblance. Every type of fish egg has a slightly different size, color, texture, and taste, and, once cured (which is the typical way to help preserve the roe), it can be used in many different dishes.
Whitefish produces small, golden-yellow eggs that should have a bit of crunch or pop and a milder flavor. If you're looking for a very introductory roe to warm yourself up to the idea of caviar and see if you actually enjoy the texture, this incredibly affordable whitefish caviar from World Market isn't a bad starting place. For those sensitive to textures, it might be best to get a general idea of whether you like it before splurging on a more expensive tin of the real deal. Plus, the saffron flavoring will add a bit of intrigue to cover up any potentially fishy smells.
World Market offers a few kinds of cured fish roe with different flavors, including smoked trout caviar or whitefish with wasabi, each for around $11.
2. Costco's Plaza Osetra
Costco offers a tin of genuine Osetra caviar that is by far the most affordable on this list ($53.99 for 1.76 ounces), and it has received a lot of great feedback. First of all, there's convenience in Costco's caviar: you can purchase it in-store or for delivery, and it comes packed with ice to preserve the shape of the roe and its flavor.
One commenter on Reddit described the flavor as "buttery" and said that although the roe might be a bit on the softer side (it won't pop in your mouth quite as noticeably), they still enjoy it. Another YouTuber posted a review video and said that the flavor was great for the price, with nutty and creamy notes that caviar is known for, along with good salt levels, but again noted that the texture is where you can really tell that it's cheaper caviar. Costco has all sorts of affordable items that are great to stock up on. If you're looking for caviar in-store, you can conveniently grab a bottle of champagne or vodka to pair perfectly with your upscale appetizer.
3. Caviar Russe from HEB
Several reviewers have taken to TikTok in recent months to discuss the caviar available at HEB or Whole Foods. Whole Foods offers a few brands, but Caviar Russe offers the two most affordable packages.
The Russian tobiko pack is only $12.97 for 1.75 ounces, but keep in mind that this isn't technically caviar, as the roe doesn't come from sturgeon. Tobiko is an orange roe with very small beads that you may have eaten before atop a piece of sushi. It is delicious, but this roe doesn't have nearly as high a demand, and the flying fish it comes from is far more abundant and easier to harvest from, which is why it's not that expensive.
The Black Osetra Caviar Russe is, on the other hand, the real deal, and at $79.99 per ounce, it's not an unreasonable price. Plus, the convenience of picking it up at a grocery store in your neighborhood saves some hassle. Reviewers on TikTok and Reddit enjoyed both the tobiko and the Osetra — it really just depends on what you're looking for. Tobiko is a great way to dress up a charcuterie board that features cream cheese and crackers; Osetra is more of a show-stopper.
4. Marky's Gourmet
Marky's Gourmet may not be a well-known chain geographically, but it is a store dedicated to caviar and offers some really tantalizing products, such as caviar butter. If you're not close to one of its locations, you can always order online at your convenience.
In terms of price, Marky's definitely has some affordable options. Caviar tins start at $65 for an ounce of American hackleback. This fish is recognized as a caviar-producing sturgeon — and while it may not be on par with Osetra in its quality, it is the only wild sturgeon that is legal to fish in the U.S. If you're just getting into caviar and are curious about the homegrown product, this is a great tin to buy.
Marky's has a huge variety of products, and if you go in-store, you'll have all your caviar questions quickly answered. In terms of Osetra, it has a 28g tin that isn't unreasonably priced at $95. At this price point, you'll be receiving a texture you're unlikely to see in a cheaper product — eggs that hold their shape and have a firm bite.
5. Calvisius caviar from Eataly
Calvisius caviar is a name revered by food writers, derived from its birthplace, the town of Calvisano, Italy, where sturgeon are farmed and caviar processed. Tins can be purchased online or at Eataly stores in most major cities, which offer an abundant selection of imported Italian goods.
The tins start at $77.62 for 1oz tins of "Tradition Prestige." Perhaps the lower end of the quality scale, but again, just like with budget wine and many popular foods, you have to try the bottom shelf to really appreciate the quality of the top shelf.
Osetra (or Oscietra), on the other hand, starts at $110 dollars. If you've tried some of the more affordable brands and are ready to step up into slightly pricier territory, it's a great tin to buy. But do proceed with caution — if you're intent on climbing the scale of caviar from cheapest to most expensive, you will find yourself spending ungodly amounts of money on some of the rarer kinds.
6. Petrossian Royal Osetra from Central Market
It's probably not much of a surprise that Central Market offers caviar — it is a gourmet grocery store, after all. The brand it carries is Petrossian Royal, which is known for its quality. Tins start at $87 per 30g tin of Daurenki sturgeon, a hybrid between two kinds of sturgeon that is definitely less common.
Central Market's Osetra starts at $138 per ounce, and while it is a bit pricier, keep in mind you are paying for quality, and you will notice it in the product itself.
You may be wondering why I've used Osetra as the gold standard for this article. Osetra is commonly revered as high-quality caviar that won't disappoint. It's versatile, and the price point is decent for the quality of the product. Golden Osetras will run you a bit more because that color of egg is rarer, but Osetra as a whole is regarded as a fish that consistently produces quality caviar with a nutty taste and firm texture.
7. Thomas Kelley's Regiis Ova
Putting the name of such a prestigious chef behind a caviar brand is such a genius move. Thomas Keller holds the most Michelin stars of any chef in the United States; his name has become synonymous with luxury, quality, and the pursuit of perfection. You can expect great caviar from Regiis Ova, but it comes with the highest price tag. Don't let that intimidate you, though — it's actually only a few dollars more per tin than Petrossian, and while you're unlikely to find it in stores, it's very easy to order online. I also have a feeling that this brand will be popular amongst chefs drawn to the Thomas Keller name and eager to showcase local California products.
Prices start at $88 an ounce for "classic" tin, with caviar coming from a domestic California sturgeon, and go up to $140 for Osetra and $170 for the more rare golden Osetra. Sourced from sustainable farms, you can rest assured that you'll find quality in more ways than one in this brand.
Methodology
This review was based on reviews found online, from Reddit and TikTok to YouTube and Instagram, as well as product reviews on store websites. Only products with a strong general consensus were included on this list. For the more affordable caviar, you must factor the price into the flavor. Caviar is expensive for a reason — the kinds that have complex flavors and fantastic texture are rarer and more sought after. But whatever price point you're looking to purchase at, add some accoutrements like blinis, crème fraîche, or potato squares, pair your snack with a celebratory beverage, and make the most of the occasion.