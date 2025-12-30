The 7 Best Store-Bought Caviar Brands, Based On Reviews

Half of the allure of caviar is the elusiveness and ambiguity of it. Reinforced by the fact that it isn't super easy to find — you're not going to see it on the average restaurant menu, and only certain grocery stores carry it — the imagery of caviar eaten on special occasions by the opulent and wealthy, accompanied by a bottle of champagne, continues.

These days, caviar has become more accessible as chain grocers offer affordable options to appeal to the masses, and online retailers work to make it easily shippable. It's not a hard product to sell; just the name' caviar' has a strong reputation that creates intrigue and prompts consumers to purchase without knowing much about the brand or quality. And while entry-level brands with surprisingly low price tags may not taste as good as the pricey stuff, it's both fun and informative to try something new.

The word caviar refers to a very specific kind of fish eggs (or "roe") that come from sturgeon, and have been salted and cured. Scarcity of the sturgeon is generally what makes the price so high, but there are a lot of other kinds of fish roe that are far more abundant and affordable. If you're prepping for a New Year's Eve party, you don't want to disappoint with subpar caviar. Using reviews, we've gathered an inventory of the best caviars you can purchase in-store and listed them in order from most affordable to most expensive for your shopping needs.