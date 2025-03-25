The Bougie Appetizer That Pairs Surprisingly Well With Vodka

Plenty of appetizers pair well with vodka, like steak tartare and its smoked salmon counterpart. It's a spirit with a fairly neutral flavor, though each brand has its nuances. While there's nothing wrong with pairing your vodka tonic with some charcuterie or a plate of onion rings, there's one simple yet elegant starter that will set your vodka-drinking experience apart. Instead of munching on fries alongside your next 50/50 martini, reach for the caviar.

This refined pairing gets the approval of chef Michael Vignola, culinary director of Catch Hospitality Group. He's the creative culinary force behind The Corner Store in New York City, a restaurant that's hosted celebrities like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid. Speaking with Chowhound, chef Vignola describes the combination of vodka and caviar as "a perfect balance of richness and refreshment" and "the ultimate study in effortless luxury — pure, refined, and undeniably cool."

Why do fish eggs and this particular rectified spirit work so well together? "The magic is in the contrast: Caviar's briny, buttery depth meets vodka's ice-cold, clean crispness, resetting your palate so every pop of those salty pearls hits fresh," Vignola says. "Wine can be fussy, cocktails too loud, but vodka? It steps aside and lets the caviar shine. Done right — chilled, minimal, and with the right attitude — it's not just a pairing. It's a vibe."