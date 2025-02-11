Is Your Fridge The Secret To Keeping Potato Chips Crisp?

If you're a potato chip lover, you likely have a stash of store-bought chips tucked away in your cupboard for snack emergencies. On those lazy winter days when shopping feels like too much of an effort, you've likely perfected the microwave method for easy homemade potato chips. Or maybe you know how to make homemade potato chips in the air fryer. But let's say you want to put away a half-finished bag without losing the potato chips' crispiness. The fridge might be the solution.

In the pantry, an opened bag of potato chips will turn stale after one or two months. The main reason this happens is that potato chips absorb moisture from the air, which ruins their texture. However, storing them in the fridge prevents this (or at least delays it). This is because the fridge's controlled environment remains below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Such low temperatures prevent the development of harmful microorganisms. In addition to this, they also slow down oxidation. The lower the temperature, naturally, the longer it takes for these reactions to set in.