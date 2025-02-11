Is Your Fridge The Secret To Keeping Potato Chips Crisp?
If you're a potato chip lover, you likely have a stash of store-bought chips tucked away in your cupboard for snack emergencies. On those lazy winter days when shopping feels like too much of an effort, you've likely perfected the microwave method for easy homemade potato chips. Or maybe you know how to make homemade potato chips in the air fryer. But let's say you want to put away a half-finished bag without losing the potato chips' crispiness. The fridge might be the solution.
In the pantry, an opened bag of potato chips will turn stale after one or two months. The main reason this happens is that potato chips absorb moisture from the air, which ruins their texture. However, storing them in the fridge prevents this (or at least delays it). This is because the fridge's controlled environment remains below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Such low temperatures prevent the development of harmful microorganisms. In addition to this, they also slow down oxidation. The lower the temperature, naturally, the longer it takes for these reactions to set in.
The best way to store potato chips in the fridge
Unopened potato chips can stay fresh for weeks, but once unsealed, they usually go stale within seven days, according to Eat By Date. Homemade potato chips last even shorter, losing their crunch after only a few days. While the fridge can delay your chips' going stale — if you stay mindful of the temperature sweet spot to keep your refrigerator at – simply tossing the potato chips inside without properly sealing them is not enough. The fridge's humidity, which usually sits between 30 and 50% according to Bodewell, can make them lose their crispness faster if they're in an open container. That's why sealing a bag of chips is key.
The storage environment needs to be cool and dry. Use an airtight container with a tight-fitting lid that prevents air from getting in or out. Resealable bags are also a great option to consider. And while they don't completely keep out air and moisture, they help minimize the contact. So whenever you're left with more chips than you can finish, try this little trick out — it'll keep your potato chips' crunch for longer than if you just put them back in the pantry.