This TikToker Hacked Her Way To A Chick-Fil-A Order With 50 Grams Of Protein (And It's Loaded With Flavor)

Understanding your own protein needs can help you figure out where to start when it comes to creating fast food orders that support your macronutrient goals. It's recommended that you eat about 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight if you are sedentary. If you work out or have an active lifestyle, you'll likely need more. That being said, it is possible to eat too much protein, so it's a good idea to consult your doctor if you're having trouble figuring out appropriate nutritional goals for your needs.

When it comes to customizing a protein-packed order at Chick-fil-A, you have quite a few options. If you're not in the mood for something spicy, you could try adding grilled nuggets to the chain's chicken noodle soup — the soup will add 10 grams of protein for 170 calories. While this brings the grand total to 35 grams of protein, and not 50 grams like you'd get with the tortilla soup, it's still a solid way to boost your protein intake.

If you're craving a greasier bite with standard breaded nuggets from Chick-fil-A, you'll be happy to know that they came out on top in our ranking of the healthiest fast food chicken nuggets. An eight-count order of breaded nuggets from the chain offers 27 grams of protein for 250 calories. Try mixing them with other side items for even more protein-packed Chick-fil-A ordering hacks.