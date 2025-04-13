The Viral Fast Food Order People Love For Its High Protein
Protein seems to be at the front of the food and nutrition conversation, with several folks struggling to find how to incorporate it into their diets when their schedules and grocery prices are getting more inflated. It's part of what gives us energy to get through the day, and who doesn't feel the need for a boost? A viral TikTok Chick-fil-A ordering hack has found an effortless protein-packed meal you can fit into your schedule anytime.
TikTok creator Sam Milton (@smallersam_pcos) shared a video of her Chick-fil-A order that consists of three chicken tenders, a kale crunch side salad, and two packs of hot sauce and honey. The order has over 30 grams of protein at around 530 calories, with a zero-calorie large Diet Coke to pair. The only amendment we'd make to this order is a couple of extra napkins to wipe up the saucy aftermath.
NEW CHICK-FIL-A HACK🐓 (530cals + 40g protein) Here's how to order: -3 count chicken strip meal with a kale crunch salad instead of fries + 2 honey packets and 2 Texas Pete hot sauces. #fastfood #hack #caloriedeficit #protein #honey #hot #sauce #chickfila #menu #kale #salad #healthy #balance #pcos #real #mealprep #easyrecipe #chicken #beforeandafter
While some ordering hacks can be a hassle to work with or confuse staff, this one works with the standard menu. All you do is order the three-piece tender meal, swap the fries for a salad, and grab four sauce packets on the way. This is a great way to squeeze a rather nutritious meal into a busy day — just make sure you don't hit the Chick-fil-A drive-thru at rush hour.
Getting more protein in your food with Chick-fil-A
As far as fitness influencer meals go, the tenders and kale crunch salad order is pretty solid compared to more desperate measures like the canned tuna protein shake. It's a full meal with flavor, combining the buttery breaded chicken with hot sauce and honey that contrasts with the refreshing leafy salad greens. There's crunch from the nuts, and it can all be eaten in a single container with a fork.
The nutritional breakdown for this viral order comes out to 534 calories, 33 grams of protein, 26 grams of fat, and 29 grams of carbohydrates. Comparable Chick-fil-A orders are the grilled chicken sandwich with a fruit cup side (460 calories with 29 grams of protein), and the market salad with grilled nuggets as the protein (570 calories with 32 grams of protein). For any morning people out there, the egg white grill sandwich is a great protein-packed fast food breakfast sandwich option.
Any of these options would make a decent post-workout meal after hitting the gym, as they're full of protein and carbohydrates to replenish your energy after exercising. Chick-fil-A has a lot of options to build a meal that works for you, and people are always coming up with new ways to enjoy their favorite fast foods. There is protein everywhere for those with the patience look for it.