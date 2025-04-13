The Viral Fast Food Order People Love For Its High Protein

Protein seems to be at the front of the food and nutrition conversation, with several folks struggling to find how to incorporate it into their diets when their schedules and grocery prices are getting more inflated. It's part of what gives us energy to get through the day, and who doesn't feel the need for a boost? A viral TikTok Chick-fil-A ordering hack has found an effortless protein-packed meal you can fit into your schedule anytime.

TikTok creator Sam Milton (@smallersam_pcos) shared a video of her Chick-fil-A order that consists of three chicken tenders, a kale crunch side salad, and two packs of hot sauce and honey. The order has over 30 grams of protein at around 530 calories, with a zero-calorie large Diet Coke to pair. The only amendment we'd make to this order is a couple of extra napkins to wipe up the saucy aftermath.

While some ordering hacks can be a hassle to work with or confuse staff, this one works with the standard menu. All you do is order the three-piece tender meal, swap the fries for a salad, and grab four sauce packets on the way. This is a great way to squeeze a rather nutritious meal into a busy day — just make sure you don't hit the Chick-fil-A drive-thru at rush hour.