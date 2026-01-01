The Mainland US State With The Priciest Groceries Isn't New York

The struggle to find budget-friendly groceries is very real, whether you live in an expensive city or a town known for better prices. No matter whether you avoid some of the country's priciest grocery stores to keep prices low or memorize and successfully dodge grocery store displays that trick you into buying more, sometimes food shopping is an expensive affair despite your best efforts. The grocery stores in New York might seem sky-high price wise, but they don't stand up against one particular state's average shopping price. California isn't just a sun-soaked place to live: It has also been noted as the most expensive continental state for groceries.

According to data collected from the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey (HPS), California is a costly place to buy your foodie essentials. An average weekly shop in The Golden State totals $297.72 per week, which is higher than the national average of $270.21. The other continental state with the highest shopping rate in the country is Nevada with an average of $294.76 per week. In comparison, New Yorkers spend an average of $266.40 on groceries.

California does have a history of making the list of expensive places to stock up on groceries thanks to the higher cost of living. Californian households in general experience high supermarket bills but cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco have some of the highest costs of living in the country, which results in steeper shopping prices. If we zoom out past just the continental states, the overall most expensive state for buying groceries in the United States is Hawaii. Its island environment makes food imports pricy, and it regularly sits at the top of grocery price rankings, surpassing both California and New York.