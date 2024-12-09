How Grocery Store Displays Trick You Into Buying More

If you go into a grocery store with a set list but always feel tempted to spend more, this is intentional. These businesses understand the psychology behind what store layouts, ambiance, and product placements catch your attention. Trying a new product (or two) is fun, and it's okay to budget for some impulse buys, but grabbing multiple products that you may not need is an easy way to spend extra money and even waste food. When you understand grocery store tactics, your wallet and the planet will thank you later.

Consider the location of the items you typically need most. Milk, eggs, and butter are frequent items on many shopping lists — but these grocery staples are always tucked away at the back of a store. To get to these high-priority products, you need to walk by many other items, aisles, and displays — all designed to distract you from your original goal. Other staples, like fresh produce, may be located on the other side of the store.

Items that catch your eye the most are those at eye level. That's right: The height at which certain items are displayed is also planned to tempt you. This ploy works well for the kids, who might find themselves looking at colorful cereal boxes with cartoon characters, perfectly placed at their shorter height. Meanwhile, high-value or new items may be placed at the eye level of the average adult to catch their attention first.