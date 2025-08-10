How To Get Hailey Bieber's Viral $20 Erewhon Smoothie For Less

Oh, Erewhon. Southern California's TikTok sensation grocery chain is often used as a punchline to mock certain health-crazed, celebrity-obsessed, out-of-touch Los Angeles stereotypes. As easy as it is to laugh at, we have to admit — it makes a darn good smoothie. The upscale market is also known for its extensive hot bar and high-end groceries, but its smoothie drinks are undoubtedly the star of the show. None are more famous (or infamous) than the viral $20 Hailey Bieber "Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie."

The drink, which features strawberries, bananas, almond milk, and more premium ingredients, such as collagen peptides and sea moss gel, is known both for its delicious flavor and its exorbitant price tag. If you're dying to try the popular drink but don't have $20 to drop on a single beverage at one of the world's most expensive grocery stores, or you don't live anywhere near an Erewhon location, don't fret. Just check out your local cafés, juice bars, and grocery stores!

Ever since the Hailey Bieber smoothie exploded in popularity, smaller shops have started offering their own versions of the drink, often at a more reasonable price point. There's a $10 dupe at the D.C.-based chain South Block, for example, or a similar smoothie for $7 at Simply Shroom Cafe in Scottsdale, Arizona. If you decide to go on the hunt for your own local dupe, look for key words such as "cloud" and "beauty," plus ingredients such as dates, coconut cream, and collagen.