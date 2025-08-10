How To Get Hailey Bieber's Viral $20 Erewhon Smoothie For Less
Oh, Erewhon. Southern California's TikTok sensation grocery chain is often used as a punchline to mock certain health-crazed, celebrity-obsessed, out-of-touch Los Angeles stereotypes. As easy as it is to laugh at, we have to admit — it makes a darn good smoothie. The upscale market is also known for its extensive hot bar and high-end groceries, but its smoothie drinks are undoubtedly the star of the show. None are more famous (or infamous) than the viral $20 Hailey Bieber "Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie."
The drink, which features strawberries, bananas, almond milk, and more premium ingredients, such as collagen peptides and sea moss gel, is known both for its delicious flavor and its exorbitant price tag. If you're dying to try the popular drink but don't have $20 to drop on a single beverage at one of the world's most expensive grocery stores, or you don't live anywhere near an Erewhon location, don't fret. Just check out your local cafés, juice bars, and grocery stores!
Ever since the Hailey Bieber smoothie exploded in popularity, smaller shops have started offering their own versions of the drink, often at a more reasonable price point. There's a $10 dupe at the D.C.-based chain South Block, for example, or a similar smoothie for $7 at Simply Shroom Cafe in Scottsdale, Arizona. If you decide to go on the hunt for your own local dupe, look for key words such as "cloud" and "beauty," plus ingredients such as dates, coconut cream, and collagen.
More ways to try an Erewhon-inspired smoothie for yourself
The easiest way to find a Hailey Bieber smoothie duplicate in your city is to search the pages of local tourism blogs and lifestyle influencers. We've found evidence of Erewhon smoothie dupes in cities such as New York City, Seattle, Dallas, and Philadelphia. The $20 Hailey Bieber smoothie isn't the only Erewhon drink to get the dupe treatment, either. The grocer is also known for its $19 Coconut Cloud smoothie, which contains tropical fruits along with vanilla collagen and blue spirulina, and dupes of this drink have been spotted at smoothie shops all over the country. National health-centric grocery chain Sprouts has even been known to sell a nearly identical smoothie for only $7 at certain locations.
Scoured all your local smoothie spots but have yet to find anything resembling Hailey Bieber's pink masterpiece (or any other cloud-streaked, Erewhon-esque smoothie)? Your next best option is to whip up your own duplicate smoothie at home. Getting the recipe exactly right does require investing in some pricey, out-of-the-box ingredients, such as liquid hyaluronic acid, powdered collagen peptides, and sea moss gel, but you certainly spend less money per serving than you would on an Erewhon drink if you make smoothies often enough. Pick up almond milk, coconut cream, fresh or frozen strawberries, bananas, avocado, and our favorite smoothie superfruit, dates, and you can sip like a celebrity in no time.