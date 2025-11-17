Avoid Buying Your Groceries From This Store. (It's One Of The Priciest Around)
With the prices of groceries on the rise, most shoppers would jump at the chance of grabbing their household favorites at a lower price. Shopping at multiple grocery stores is one trick to help you save money, but some stores make it harder to avoid spending big bucks, no matter how hard you strategize. Across the country, unique grocery stores amaze shoppers, but some items' price tags might be alarming. Sometimes, increased prices are warranted because of high-quality, specialty, or organic products, but it's still worth noting what stores to avoid if you're on a tight budget. While not quite the most expensive grocery store in the whole world, The Fresh Market is a grocery chain with eye-watering prices.
Founded in 1982, The Fresh Market is a specialty grocery store with a reputation for leaving shoppers scanning their receipts twice. The pricey shopping experience has to do with the chain's commitment to fresh, seasonal food. With a strong presence on the East Coast, The Fresh Market has more than 160 stores across 22 states. In online forums, many shoppers mention how unthinkably expensive it is to do all of their weekly shopping there and, instead, only pop in for one or two novelty items, with one Redditor complaining they have no choice but to avoid the store unless shopping there becomes absolutely necessary.
How prices compare to other grocery stores
The price difference between certain items at The Fresh Market and other stores is significant. For instance, depending on location, a box of 12 large brown cage-free eggs at The Fresh Market costs about $5.79 (that's roughly $0.45 per egg), while opting for the same type of eggs at Kroger costs about $1 less. At Walmart eggs are even cheaper, with a carton of 12 totaling about $2 to $3 less. For your pantry, a box of organic spaghetti pasta at The Fresh Market costs about $3.19 per pound, but at Kroger you can find its organic spaghetti for around $1.89 for a pound.
In comparison to other stores that are known for prioritizing organic, specialty ingredients, you might find similar products at The Fresh Market are still more expensive than other stores. For example, Artisana Organics Raw Almond Butter is sold for just over $2 per ounce at The Fresh Market and about $1.43 per ounce at Whole Foods. For those in search of a sourdough loaf, the price at Papa Joe's Gourmet Market is $5.99 for a 28-ounce loaf ($0.21 per ounce), whereas shopping at The Fresh Market will cost you nearly double the price per ounce.
The Fresh Market might still be worth it, here's why
The Fresh Market might be pretty pricey, but it is also highly valued by shoppers who wish to splurge and have a taste for certain luxuries. The store was even voted Best Grocery Store by USA Today Reader's Choice Awards. The store also dominated other categories, claiming first place in Best Store Bakery, Best Store Deli, Best Store for Produce, and Best Store Prepared Food.
The appeal for many is the range of items that go a step beyond your typical shopping experience. The store boasts high-quality produce and a zen playlist of classical music to evoke a sense of calm while shopping. The Fresh Market puts a lot of effort into its sensory shopping experience (free hot coffee while you shop, anyone?), which sets it apart from average grocery stores. Other specialty items the store offers include sauces, pastas, juices, spices, seasonings, and crafted syrups that you may not find elsewhere. In terms of guilty pleasures, shoppers are also hooked on the high-end market's cakes and bakery treats. There are several sweets at varying price points, from fudge-iced brownies (a four-pack for about $10 or $2.50 per square) to a brownie cheesecake slice priced at roughly $6.49.