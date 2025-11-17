Avoid Buying Your Groceries From This Store. (It's One Of The Priciest Around)

With the prices of groceries on the rise, most shoppers would jump at the chance of grabbing their household favorites at a lower price. Shopping at multiple grocery stores is one trick to help you save money, but some stores make it harder to avoid spending big bucks, no matter how hard you strategize. Across the country, unique grocery stores amaze shoppers, but some items' price tags might be alarming. Sometimes, increased prices are warranted because of high-quality, specialty, or organic products, but it's still worth noting what stores to avoid if you're on a tight budget. While not quite the most expensive grocery store in the whole world, The Fresh Market is a grocery chain with eye-watering prices.

Founded in 1982, The Fresh Market is a specialty grocery store with a reputation for leaving shoppers scanning their receipts twice. The pricey shopping experience has to do with the chain's commitment to fresh, seasonal food. With a strong presence on the East Coast, The Fresh Market has more than 160 stores across 22 states. In online forums, many shoppers mention how unthinkably expensive it is to do all of their weekly shopping there and, instead, only pop in for one or two novelty items, with one Redditor complaining they have no choice but to avoid the store unless shopping there becomes absolutely necessary.