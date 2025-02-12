What Is The Most Expensive Grocery Store In The World?

Once referred to as "Whole Paycheck," Whole Foods was once considered one of the priciest places to go grocery shopping. After Amazon purchased the company, prices became notably, and thankfully, more affordable. While a majority of Americans report shopping at local chains like Kroger's, Publix, Ralph's, and the millennial fan-favorite Trader Joe's, we seem to have an intense curiosity about the most expensive grocery stores. Stateside, Erewhon is viral for being the most expensive place to grocery shop. It's fascinating to see what the rich and famous throw in their shopping carts, from a $40 dollar jar of sea moss gel to a $28 batch of frozen cookie dough. However, Erewhon is not the most expensive grocery store in the world.

Meet Harrods Food Hall. Located in London, England, and established in 1834, this grocer is generally considered the most expensive in the world with an average checkout price of $521 for 20 items. Its impressive 19th-century Edwardian Baroque architecture building houses 300 departments in addition to the grocery section, including clothing, jewelry, a spa, a florist dining, a food hall, and basically anything else you can imagine. Unsurprisingly, it's the largest department store in all of Europe. But we won't get distracted; food is the focus here. The grocery section itself is extensive and features a chocolate hall, a roastery and bake hall, and a fresh market hall.