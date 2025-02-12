What Is The Most Expensive Grocery Store In The World?
Once referred to as "Whole Paycheck," Whole Foods was once considered one of the priciest places to go grocery shopping. After Amazon purchased the company, prices became notably, and thankfully, more affordable. While a majority of Americans report shopping at local chains like Kroger's, Publix, Ralph's, and the millennial fan-favorite Trader Joe's, we seem to have an intense curiosity about the most expensive grocery stores. Stateside, Erewhon is viral for being the most expensive place to grocery shop. It's fascinating to see what the rich and famous throw in their shopping carts, from a $40 dollar jar of sea moss gel to a $28 batch of frozen cookie dough. However, Erewhon is not the most expensive grocery store in the world.
Meet Harrods Food Hall. Located in London, England, and established in 1834, this grocer is generally considered the most expensive in the world with an average checkout price of $521 for 20 items. Its impressive 19th-century Edwardian Baroque architecture building houses 300 departments in addition to the grocery section, including clothing, jewelry, a spa, a florist dining, a food hall, and basically anything else you can imagine. Unsurprisingly, it's the largest department store in all of Europe. But we won't get distracted; food is the focus here. The grocery section itself is extensive and features a chocolate hall, a roastery and bake hall, and a fresh market hall.
Shopping at Harrods
Currently owned by a Qatar royal family, Harrods is a hub for the wealthy and even royalty. Both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana were known to frequent the department store. Outside of the upper echelon members of society, Harrods is a well-known tourist attraction in London, hosting 60 million visitors each year.
When it comes to fresh produce, expect only the best of the best from around the world. Exotic fruit is showcased in glass displays, and delicacies like Rainier cherries, Sicilian lemons, and white Alba truffles are sold when in season. The type of produce you would expect to find in a Michelin-starred restaurant is proudly stocked here. Chocolate is made daily onsite, and bakers pump out fresh bread of 15 varieties every half hour.
For a taste of luxury, you'll find gold-covered dates – seven pieces go for $30 – and there's a caviar-tasting quartet for £450, or $559 USD. It's no surprise that Kobe and Wagyu beef are commonplace here, alongside Alaskan king crab. Whatever you can dream of chances are Harrods can make it happen. They offer customized services for dry aging steak, blending tea, making picnic baskets, and baking sourdough just the way you like it. If you get hungry or thirsty while shopping, don't forget to stop by the Prada Caffe or the Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar.
Other expensive grocery stores around the world
It's admittedly difficult to determine what is the most expensive grocery store in the world based on the average basket or cart of groceries. Although Harrods takes this title, there are several notable grocery stores throughout the world that will also make you go over the grocery budget by a few hundred dollars.
Erewhon gets an honorable mention, with an impressive title of being the most expensive grocery store in the United States. The grocer has eight locations and is a must-see food stop in the Los Angeles area. It positions itself as a health food store, and shares some similar values with Whole Foods — but is considerably more expensive. The main difference? You might see camel milk in the dairy section, a menu with a $20 smoothie developed by Hailey Bieber, and one of the Kardashians shopping amongst the aisles.
Gourmet food lovers traveling in Paris must stop at La Grande Épicerie. This fine foods grocer, also considered to be one of the most pricey in the world, stocks 30,000 items throughout its bakery, patisserie, deli, meat counter, fish counter, wine cellar, and fresh produce section. The milk, butter, and cheese sections are not to be missed either. Items like pastries, breads, and chocolates are made in-store, and the bakers, chefs, and apprentices work under the Meilleur Ouvrier, the best craftsman in France, Jean-Jacques Massé.