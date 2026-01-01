The Only Type Of Peanuts You Should Be Using For Boiled Peanuts

Peanuts (which are not actually nuts despite the name) are a versatile, protein-packed foundation for several delectable creations, including creamy spreads, candies, and savory dips. They also make for a great snack on their own, and one of the many delicious ways to enjoy peanuts as such is by boiling them. In fact, boiled peanuts are highly popular in the South, where shoppers still reach for canned boiled peanuts (which have seemingly lost their popularity in other regions of the United States). They carry so much significance in Southern culture as a whole that boiled peanuts are even the official snack of South Carolina. Thusly, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the state that produces the most peanuts is a Southern state.

However, there are a number of peanut varieties; depending on what you're making, a certain type might be preferred over others. When it comes to boiled peanuts, Valencia reigns supreme. Other types of peanuts, such as Virginia or Spanish, might end up more starchy when boiled and not as appetizing. Ideally, you would also use freshly picked peanuts (also known as "green peanuts"), which have a higher moisture content. As a result, they have a softer texture, are easier to boil, and can absorb more flavor if you season the boiling water. You can also use raw peanuts if that's what you have access to, but they undergo a drying process to extend their shelf life and so require an additional soaking period (and much longer cooking times) compared to their freshly harvested counterparts.