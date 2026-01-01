The Only Type Of Peanuts You Should Be Using For Boiled Peanuts
Peanuts (which are not actually nuts despite the name) are a versatile, protein-packed foundation for several delectable creations, including creamy spreads, candies, and savory dips. They also make for a great snack on their own, and one of the many delicious ways to enjoy peanuts as such is by boiling them. In fact, boiled peanuts are highly popular in the South, where shoppers still reach for canned boiled peanuts (which have seemingly lost their popularity in other regions of the United States). They carry so much significance in Southern culture as a whole that boiled peanuts are even the official snack of South Carolina. Thusly, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the state that produces the most peanuts is a Southern state.
However, there are a number of peanut varieties; depending on what you're making, a certain type might be preferred over others. When it comes to boiled peanuts, Valencia reigns supreme. Other types of peanuts, such as Virginia or Spanish, might end up more starchy when boiled and not as appetizing. Ideally, you would also use freshly picked peanuts (also known as "green peanuts"), which have a higher moisture content. As a result, they have a softer texture, are easier to boil, and can absorb more flavor if you season the boiling water. You can also use raw peanuts if that's what you have access to, but they undergo a drying process to extend their shelf life and so require an additional soaking period (and much longer cooking times) compared to their freshly harvested counterparts.
Ways to transform your boiled peanuts
Making boiled peanuts is remarkably easy, but does require some time (usually around two hours) to achieve the desired texture. The longer they boil, the softer the shells and the nuts inside become. What you do not want is for the nuts to be undercooked and crispy. Some cooks boil the peanuts on low for an entire day, so feel free to experiment with different cooking times to achieve your preferred texture.
Though you can just add some salt to the boiling water for a nice snack, the boiling liquid is an excellent place to get creative with spices and seasonings that infuse more flavor into every succulent bite. One simple yet tasty option is to add Cajun seasoning to transport one's taste buds to the Louisiana coastlines. Those who savor a kick of spice can add some chopped jalapeños to boost the heat a notch or some paprika for a deep, smoky flavor. You can also boil peanuts with roasted garlic, which fills your kitchen with a mouthwatering aroma. Lastly, for avid pickle lovers, reach for your favorite jar of pickles for a zesty, briny twist.
You could also be inspired by global flavors. For example, in India, shelled boiled peanuts have long been a beloved snack. They're often tossed in a vibrant blend of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors and served with chopped onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. In China, boiled peanuts infused with warming spices, such as Chinese five spice, star anise, cloves, and cinnamon, are enjoyed as a summer snack paired with a refreshing drink. Let your arsenal of spices inspire you to keep every batch of boiled peanuts exciting and delicious.