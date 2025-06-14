The US State That Grows The Most Peanuts

Peanuts are one of the most versatile ingredients in the world. They taste good by themselves, play a major role in several cuisines, and are used in all kinds of snacks and recipes. Whether it's a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich or regional snacks, such as the South's classic peanuts-in-Coca-Cola, peanuts are a prevalent part of food culture.

It's no secret Americans enjoy eating peanuts in various capacities, but not many people know that America is home to quite a lot of peanut production, too. Peanuts are primarily grown in southern states, with Georgia growing the most. In Georgia alone, over 3 billion pounds of peanuts were grown in 2023, according to World Population Review. This might come as a surprise to many since Georgia is typically thought of as the Peach State. In actuality, Georgia isn't the state that produces the most peaches. Instead, Georgia is the king of peanut production, producing about six times the amount of peanuts than North Carolina, the peanut producer runner-up.