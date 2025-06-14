The US State That Grows The Most Peanuts
Peanuts are one of the most versatile ingredients in the world. They taste good by themselves, play a major role in several cuisines, and are used in all kinds of snacks and recipes. Whether it's a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich or regional snacks, such as the South's classic peanuts-in-Coca-Cola, peanuts are a prevalent part of food culture.
It's no secret Americans enjoy eating peanuts in various capacities, but not many people know that America is home to quite a lot of peanut production, too. Peanuts are primarily grown in southern states, with Georgia growing the most. In Georgia alone, over 3 billion pounds of peanuts were grown in 2023, according to World Population Review. This might come as a surprise to many since Georgia is typically thought of as the Peach State. In actuality, Georgia isn't the state that produces the most peaches. Instead, Georgia is the king of peanut production, producing about six times the amount of peanuts than North Carolina, the peanut producer runner-up.
Peanut production in the United States
Georgia has always been ahead of the pack when it comes to growing peanuts. Previously, the state grew 2.9 billion pounds in 2022, according to the USDA's Economic Research Service, and was responsible for about 50% of the peanut crop in the United States back in 2019. This means wherever you've had peanuts in the United States, whether a handful of free peanuts at Five Guys or at a county fair, chances are they were produced in Georgia.
Of course, Georgia isn't the only state to produce peanuts. Other high-producing states include North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, and Texas. Per World Population Review's data, all of these states produce roughly 500 million pounds of peanuts — high, but still a far cry from Georgia's level of production. There are also states considered minor peanut production states, including Mississippi, Virginia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Missouri. However, these states put together only make up about 8% of the overall peanut crop in the United States.