This Vintage Canned Snack Has Lost Popularity, But It's Still Well-Loved In The South

Think Southern cuisine, and the associations are as thick as the drawling accents. "Meat and three" plates with fried chicken and greens, glasses of sweet tea — the unofficial official drink of the South, and nostalgic desserts like banana pudding and bygone treats like the Alabama lane cake. And of course, simpler fare too — like the Southern staple, the boiled peanut.

A polarizing delicacy — you either love it, hate it, or have never heard of it. The salty snack is exactly what it sounds like: green (meaning fresh off the vine) peanuts, boiled in their shells in a brine of salt water until the legume is tender, slurpable, and totally addictive. Across the South, the treat is often spotted at roadside stands, advertised by a handwritten cardboard sign and sold by steaming, salty scoopful. Or, if you don't want to leave it to chance to stumble upon such a find, you can buy the canned variety.

Though certainly a second choice for most, compared to hot, freshly boiled peanuts, cans are still commonly sold in stores like Kroger, Walmart, and Publix — in flavors like Cajun, buffalo, and plain. Canning makes boiled peanuts available on demand for whenever the craving strikes — unlike the fresh variety, which only keep for a couple days max. Like other canned beans, they're pre-boiled and ready to eat. Just pop them open, heat them up on the stovetop, or simply enjoy them straight out of the can if you just can't wait.