6 Baker-Recommended Cocoa Powder Brands You Should Be Buying
There are some baking staples that every home cook has to have on hand: flour, sugar, leavening agents, binding ingredients, and, if you're experimenting with chocolatey creations, cocoa powder. While some people will use chocolate bars, which are made with emulsifiers such as lecithin, sugar, cocoa solids, and cocoa butter, to add a depth of flavor to their baked goods, cocoa powder is made primarily with cocoa solids — meaning it offers your brownies, cakes, cookies, and more that chocolatey flavor without extra fats, sugars, or emulsifiers (which may otherwise alter the texture of your baked goods). You'll find two varieties available — Dutch-processed (aka Dutched) and natural. And once you understand the differences between these two, it's time to go shopping and add a container (or two) of cocoa powder to your collection.
Despite it being a relatively straightforward ingredient, there are numerous cocoa powder brands to choose from — so many that it might feel overwhelming. Luckily, we helped distill the best of the best with a little help from baking experts, including Joanne Gallagher, recipe developer for Inspired Taste; Erin Martin from ECBG Cake Studio; recipe developer Karishma Pradhan from the Home Cooking Collective; Kristina Lavallee of The Cake Girl; recipe developer Mimi Council from Mimi's Organic Eats; and Riccardo Menicucci, executive pastry chef of the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. They shared not only their top recommendations for cocoa powders, but also how best to use them and unlock their utmost chocolatey potential.
1. Guittard cocoa rouge
Guittard is one of the most well-known baking ingredient brands out there. It makes excellent baking chocolate, so it's no surprise that the brand's unsweetened cocoa rouge is also a hit. This unsweetened Dutch cocoa powder offers a robust cocoa flavor without adding extra sweetness to the batter.
This cocoa rouge, which retails on Amazon for $18.40 for an 8-ounce container, is one of recipe developer Karishma Pradhan's top picks. "I'm a big fan of using Dutch-processed cocoa powder in my baked goods, where possible," she says. "Unlike natural cocoa powder, Dutch-processed cocoa powder has been alkalized to neutralize the acidity, leading to a richer, darker flavor and coloring." She uses this particular cocoa powder for hot cocoa and what she calls "everyday baked goods."
Recipe developer Joanne Gallagher with Inspired Taste also has a soft spot for Guittard's cocoa powder. "Guittard cocoa rouge really shines in recipes written for Dutch‑processed cocoa, like certain chocolate cakes and brownies, where its smooth, intense flavor and striking color can really come through," she says. She does caution that since this cocoa is not acidic, it's important to use it in recipes that don't rely on it as an acidic component for leavening. She explains that opting for a recipe that calls for Dutch-processed cocoa specifically, or accounting for this change in acidity, is important to ensure baking success.
2. Valrhona cocoa powder
Valrhona is another chocolate brand that's associated with high-quality ingredients, making it a favorite among pro bakers and amateurs alike. Erin Martin from ECBG Cake Studio recommends it specifically for chocolate cakes and brownies and also suggests buying its chips for decadent desserts like chocolate-covered strawberries and gourmet cookies. Karishma Pradhan from Home Cooking Collective supports this brand recommendation. "If you're splurging, I also recommend Valrhona's cocoa powder; [its] gorgeous, deep brown color has a very intense cocoa taste that'd be perfect for extra fudgy brownies, ice cream, or any recipe where you'd want a strong chocolate flavor," she says. Other professional tests of this cocoa powder have affirmed this assertion; it produces brownies and cakes that are rich, flavorful, and almost heavy on the palate — which may not be ideal for folks baking for a younger crowd or those on a budget.
When Pradhan said that this cocoa powder wasn't cheap, she wasn't kidding. Its premium Dutch-processed cocoa powder can be purchased on its website for $21.99 per 8.81-ounce tin, but you'll have to pay for shipping. However, some Redditors have shared that they've gotten better deals buying it in bulk. If you're craving great brownies, though, it may be worth it.
3. NuNaturals organic cocoa powder
Cookbook author Mimi Council from Mimi's Organic Eats is on team NuNaturals when it comes to cocoa powder. She used this product in her bakery, and it's one of her favorites. She explains that one of the best things about this cocoa powder is its fine grind size. "While I always recommend sifting cocoa powder for recipes, my little secret is this brand rarely ever needs to be sifted, and I usually don't even sift anymore since buying this brand! This takes a big step out of prep, which is super nice, and I haven't had any issues with no sifting here," she says. She also likes the flavor of this cocoa powder, describing it as one that really goes well with everything. Council suggests using it in a whole host of recipes, from puddings and buttercreams to brownies, cookies, and cakes. As a Dutch-processed cocoa, it blends seamlessly into liquids, and since its acidity is neutralized, it has a very mild, non-bitter, and smooth mouthfeel.
"This cocoa powder is organic, reasonably priced, and it has a rich and sweet chocolate flavor that pairs so well with all kinds of desserts," she says. Indeed, the price is a big selling point of the brand; it's one of the cheapest options on this list, especially for bakers who are buying in bulk. The brand sells a 1-pound bag and a 5-pound bag on Amazon for $20.49 and $78.49, respectively.
4. Hershey's cocoa powder
There are a lot of cocoa powders on this list that are only available at niche stores or online, so it's good to see some representation from a brand that you've likely seen stocked in your store's baking aisle: Hershey's. This cocoa powder, which is sold on Amazon in an 8-ounce package for $4.97 or a 5-pound package for $56.66, is an affordable and widely available option that Kristina Lavallee , The Cake Girl herself, recommends. "My go-to is Hershey's natural cocoa powder. It's incredibly consistent, easy to find at grocery stores, and it's what I've used for years both at home and in the bakery," she says.
Not only is this a great cocoa powder to use in hot chocolate, per the recipe listed on the container, but it also has an even-keeled flavor that makes it a compelling addition to many baked goods. "The flavor is rich but not overpowering, so it works beautifully across a wide range of recipes without taking over," Lavallee says. "It has earned my trust over time and testing and lets the chocolate flavor shine without overpowering the dessert." Budget-friendly bakers will appreciate the versatility of this product and the fact that you don't have to make a significant financial investment in order to churn out high-quality, chocolatey baked goods.
5. Ghirardelli cocoa powder
Even if you haven't seen Ghirardelli's cocoa powder on store shelves, you've probably seen some of its other products, from its tantalizing dark chocolate bars to its chocolate chips (which we personally think are top-notch). The good news is that this widely available and affordable chocolate brand makes an excellent cocoa powder that our experts (and fans) love. "I love Ghirardelli since it's rich and flavorful and easy to find in most grocery stores," Joanne Gallagher says.
Gallagher recommends using this cocoa powder in everything from cakes and cookies to brownies, noting that it is an especially compelling addition to the latter. "It's perfect in our fudgy brownies recipe, which relies on cocoa powder for a rich, chewy texture and glossy top," she says. Professional taste tests comparing Ghirardelli and Hershey's cocoa powder have found that the former has a much more mature and full-bodied taste, which would translate well from baked goods to hot cocoa. You can further improve the flavor of this cocoa powder by blooming it — it's one of the tips for better baking that only true cocoa insiders (including you!) know. You can purchase both Dutch-processed and standard cocoa powder from this brand on Amazon for $6.49 per 8-ounce bag.
6. deZaan cocoa powder
Executive pastry chef Riccardo Menicucci at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills knows what he likes, especially when it comes to cocoa powder. His top pick, deZaan, is one of the most niche and high-end chocolate brands on the market. If you like to think a little too much about cocoa powder, this may be the brand for you. Menicucci explains deZaan only carries chocolate products, and it invests that same degree of craftsmanship into each one that it sells. "[It offers] more than 40 different varieties, each with detailed fat content and specific application guidance, so whether I'm making a delicate mousse or a rich chocolate cake, I know exactly which one will deliver the result I'm looking for. The quality is consistently excellent across their entire range, and the flavor profiles are very distinct," he says.
If you take a peek at the brand's website, you can find a color wheel of cocoa powders — literally. D11EB, a Dutch cocoa powder, has a pH of between 8.3 and 8.7, between 10% and 12% cocoa butter, and ranks high for its intensity, cocoa flavor, and sweetness. The website also lists the best uses for each type of cocoa powder it sells. D21S, for example, is specifically best for chocolate-flavored cereals. Chocolate nerds, rejoice!
While you can use the website as a reference guide, finding the actual cocoa powders is a little more difficult. The website will help you find warehouses or third-party retailers that stock it, or look through Amazon to find the odd bag here and there. A 2.2-pound bag on Amazon is listed for $67.99. Rest assured, though, that this expert pick is definitely worth seeking out.