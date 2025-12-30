6 Baker-Recommended Cocoa Powder Brands You Should Be Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are some baking staples that every home cook has to have on hand: flour, sugar, leavening agents, binding ingredients, and, if you're experimenting with chocolatey creations, cocoa powder. While some people will use chocolate bars, which are made with emulsifiers such as lecithin, sugar, cocoa solids, and cocoa butter, to add a depth of flavor to their baked goods, cocoa powder is made primarily with cocoa solids — meaning it offers your brownies, cakes, cookies, and more that chocolatey flavor without extra fats, sugars, or emulsifiers (which may otherwise alter the texture of your baked goods). You'll find two varieties available — Dutch-processed (aka Dutched) and natural. And once you understand the differences between these two, it's time to go shopping and add a container (or two) of cocoa powder to your collection.

Despite it being a relatively straightforward ingredient, there are numerous cocoa powder brands to choose from — so many that it might feel overwhelming. Luckily, we helped distill the best of the best with a little help from baking experts, including Joanne Gallagher, recipe developer for Inspired Taste; Erin Martin from ECBG Cake Studio; recipe developer Karishma Pradhan from the Home Cooking Collective; Kristina Lavallee of The Cake Girl; recipe developer Mimi Council from Mimi's Organic Eats; and Riccardo Menicucci, executive pastry chef of the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. They shared not only their top recommendations for cocoa powders, but also how best to use them and unlock their utmost chocolatey potential.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.