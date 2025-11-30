One Gourmet Chocolate Brand Makes Cocoa Powder Fans Say Is 'Absolutely The Best'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From perfect brownies with a gooey center to bakery-worthy chocolate cake, the right cocoa powder can be all the difference between your baked goods tasting and looking like an indulgent chocolate treat or something weak or even sour-tasting. If you don't want to risk a cocoa catastrophe, there's one brand that you can easily find at most grocery stores, that fans say is the ultimate ingredient for all your chocolatey creations. Ghirardelli 100% Cocoa gets rave reviews from both professional and home bakers because of its rich, dark chocolate flavor and high-quality taste.
Repeat buyers shared how they use the powder in everything from cakes to frosting to ice cream because it gives their desserts a true chocolate flavor. If you typically are one to make your hot cocoa with those little mix packets, those who love Ghirardelli cocoa powder say it takes hot cocoa to another level. "If you really love your chocolate, this is the one to buy," one shopper said on Amazon. "The rich flavor gets me rave reviews for anything I make with it. My family never gets enough of my homemade hot cocoa or fudge."
When to use Dutch-processed cocoa and when to use natural cocoa
Ghirardelli is Dutch-processed, which means it is treated with an alkaline solution to reduce acidity. This is what gives Ghirardelli cocoa a deeper, less bitter chocolate flavor. Before you start your next baking masterpiece, it's important to know when to swap Dutch-processed for natural cocoa powder.
Dutch-processed cocoa powder does not react with baking soda, so if you're using it in a recipe, you'll need to use baking powder to ensure your bakes rise. On the contrary, natural cocoa powder is typically used in recipes that ask for baking soda.
For recipes that don't require lift, such as chocolate sauces or frosting, either type of cocoa can work. But if you're trying to create a dessert with a deeper, smoother chocolate taste, you may want to go with Dutch-processed. Think fudgey brownies or a dark chocolate cake. If you're making something like chocolate chip cookies, natural unsweetened cocoa powder like Hershey's powder is indeed not sweet or particularly chocolatey; natural cocoa powder can even be described as tangy. It's the better option since you'll need that acidity to react with the baking soda and give your cookies the perfect chewy texture and balanced flavor.