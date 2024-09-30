What The Heck Is Baking Chocolate And How Do You Use It?

In the baking world, nothing behaves quite like you think it should. Ingredients like to misbehave; flour clumps, eggs curdle, and sugar burns. Basically, beginner baking mistakes happen when there's a lack of knowledge about techniques and ingredients. One of the elements that bakers tend to take for granted — and thus misunderstand — is chocolate. A complex blend of roasted, ground cacao beans, cocoa butter, sugar, and, occasionally, dairy, chocolate brings a lot of elements to the already complicated baking process.

That's where baking chocolate comes in. This specialty product was designed to take into consideration how chocolate changes once melted and baked into bars, cookies, cakes, and pies. Not typically enjoyed on its own, you won't find these bars nestled within the other candy-wrapped treats. But what sets them apart from the rest? And how on Earth should you use them for baking?

I'll be your baking chocolate expert today. As the former managing editor of a baking magazine, I've written numerous guides to every kind of chocolate you can find in the grocery store. I've also learned firsthand the ins and outs of chocolate from baking hundreds of brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and ganache-covered cakes in my time.

