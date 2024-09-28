The Iconic Michigan Cake With A Signature Bumpy Look

The Midwest is sometimes overlooked in discussions of the American food scene, but the region is full of hidden culinary gems. There are so many iconic Midwestern dishes, both savory and sweet, but the constant highlight is dessert. There's gooey butter cake, magic bars, and scotcheroos, dishes that are now reaching an audience beyond the Midwest through social media. However, there's one regional specialty that hasn't generated as much buzz, continuing to fly under the radar when it has all the makings of a global hit. It's a Michigan original bearing the unusual name of bumpy cake. It's rich, chocolatey, and creamy, but its most famous trait is its one-of-a-kind appearance.

The name "bumpy cake" has nothing to do with the dessert's texture, but rather its unusual look. Instead of the tiered structure we typically expect from cakes, bumpy cake consists of a single, square layer of devil's food cake. It's essentially a superpowered chocolate cake (in fact, devil's food cake was invented as a foil to angel food cake, with the intent of making a darker, richer dessert). Once the base layer of devil's food cake is down, it's time to add bumpy cake's namesake touch. The baker pipes rows of vanilla buttercream across the top of the cake, then coats the whole thing in fudge frosting. This creates the visual effect of ridges on top of the cake, which is what the name bumpy cake refers to.

