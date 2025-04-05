What Goes Into A Classic New Jersey Pork Roll Sandwich?
If you've ever found yourself at a New Jersey diner or deli, then you've almost certainly seen the words "pork roll" or "Taylor ham" grace the menu. The actual verbiage depends on where you live; it's Taylor ham in North Jersey and pork roll in South Jersey, and neither side will ever refer to one as the other. The most important thing to know is both terms represent the same food, which was invented by John Taylor in Trenton, New Jersey's capital city, in 1856 (hence the nickname "Taylor ham"). This beloved mystery meat, which is actually made from processed pork, spices, and sugar, belongs right in the middle of a fluffy New Jersey bagel or Kaiser roll to create the iconic Taylor ham, egg, and cheese sandwich (sorry, but I'm from North Jersey).
There are seven total ingredients in a Taylor ham and cheese sandwich, and to New Jerseyans, each one plays a pivotal role in defining its flavor. It starts with a New Jersey-style bagel or Kaiser roll; both are acceptable. Crispy Taylor ham or pork roll, an over-hard egg, and a slice or two of American cheese complete the four main ingredients, but the sandwich is also topped with salt, pepper, and ketchup. If you really want to sound like a local, then order a "Taylor ham SPK" or "pork roll SPK" next time you're visiting. They'll know what you mean.
Variations of the pork roll, egg, and cheese
There are few variations of this sandwich; it's best enjoyed in its traditional form. If a bagel is too hearty, go with the Kaiser roll. Toast or an English muffin would work, too. The hard yolk is typical of a deli or diner, but you can certainly ask for the eggs over-easy. The "SPK" is also optional.
The sandwich's preparation is self-explanatory, but there are some guidelines for cooking the Taylor ham or pork roll if you're making one at home. Thin- or thick-sliced pork comes down to personal preference, so poll your audience before you cook these for a group (and they will almost certainly have opinions). Add the slices to a hot pan — no oil required because they're high enough in fat — and crisp them up on medium-high heat for a few minutes per side. The crisp is essential, and while you do purchase this pork fully cooked, you should never skip the crisping step. That would be like putting a raw hot dog on a bun.
Build the sandwich as you would any other, and always slice it down the middle before serving, so you can show off that masterpiece. If you really want a taste of New Jersey, pair it with an order of Disco fries, which are available at any time of day at local diners.