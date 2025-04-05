What Goes Into A Classic New Jersey Pork Roll Sandwich?

There are few variations of this sandwich; it's best enjoyed in its traditional form. If a bagel is too hearty, go with the Kaiser roll. Toast or an English muffin would work, too. The hard yolk is typical of a deli or diner, but you can certainly ask for the eggs over-easy. The "SPK" is also optional.

The sandwich's preparation is self-explanatory, but there are some guidelines for cooking the Taylor ham or pork roll if you're making one at home. Thin- or thick-sliced pork comes down to personal preference, so poll your audience before you cook these for a group (and they will almost certainly have opinions). Add the slices to a hot pan — no oil required because they're high enough in fat — and crisp them up on medium-high heat for a few minutes per side. The crisp is essential, and while you do purchase this pork fully cooked, you should never skip the crisping step. That would be like putting a raw hot dog on a bun.

Build the sandwich as you would any other, and always slice it down the middle before serving, so you can show off that masterpiece. If you really want a taste of New Jersey, pair it with an order of Disco fries, which are available at any time of day at local diners.