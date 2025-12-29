6 Whataburger Ordering Hacks You Need To Try
It's not hard to recognize that Whataburger is a Texas institution. This regional fast chain is a staple beloved by many Texans and has been serving delicious burgers since 1950. As a native California, I didn't quite understand the appeal of Whataburger, since the Golden State is blessed to have some great fast food chains like Del Taco and In-N-Out, which has its share of facts that only fanatics of the chain would know. That all quickly changed when I moved to the Lone Star State for a few months and discovered what I have been missing in my life this whole time: Whataburger.
After countless mornings spent in the drive-thru line waiting to order a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and late nights digging into its famous patty melt, I realized if you're not ordering strategically, you're leaving deals and flavor behind. Whether it's hacking the menu outside of breakfast hours to a side of honey butter, maximizing your rewards points to get a free meal, or discovering customizations that aren't advertised, there are some really good ordering hacks that'll completely change how you dine at a chain.
1. You can order a BLT with this simple hack
Back in 2023, Whataburger introduced its version of a BLT for a limited time. The sandwich is no longer on the menu, but if you're still craving a BLT, look no further. One user commented on Reddit that you can custom-order one by asking for a grilled cheese and adding bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and any other preferred add-ons but having the staff hold the cheese. Or keep the cheese with all the extras. Pro tip: Ask for a side of sliced avocado to make a BLAT or get some jalapeños and the chain's signature Creamy Pepper sauce for a spicy kick of flavor. You can even take it a step further and ask for it on a toasted bun instead of Texas toast if you want a more traditional BLT.
Whataburger's philosophy of build-your-own burgers makes it simple for the kitchen to handle modifications like this without disturbing the flow of service. The only downside is that you'll have to pay a bit extra for the side of bacon, but if you're a serious BLT fan, it's definitely worth it.
2. Order your eggs ranchero-style
Most Whataburger fanatics know that the chain's egg and breakfast menu items are some of the best in the fast food sector. The Texas restaurant uses real whole eggs that are cooked to a mouthwatering soft and fluffy texture that will beat any drive-thru eggs that weren't freshly cracked on the griddle. However, there is a secret that separates its casual customers from die-hard Whataburger clientele.
Those who are truly obsessed with the spicy, tangy flavors of Whataburger's breakfast sandwiches and taquitos know that those spices aren't reserved for just one item. On those days when you're debating the breakfast sandwich over another item, you can get the best of both worlds by ordering any egg dish ranchero style. This means that employees will fry the eggs up with delicious picante sauce and grilled jalapeños — and suddenly your afternoon burger order or late-night cravings will be completely different.
3. Don't want to eat too much? Order a Justaburger
The Lone Star State is known for doing big things, and Whataburger burgers are no exception. Each of its signature burger patties weighs in at a quarter pound, and that's not even including the generous array of toppings, its specialty sauces, and the freshly toasted bun.
If you want to satisfy your burger craving without completely spoiling your appetite or spreading your budget too thin, there's a clever solution that some customers have discovered. According to one avid Whataburger diner, you can order a Justaburger from the kids' menu and add lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and any other toppings you like to make it a Whataburger junior burger at only half the cost. Note: Depending on the location, you might get charged for adding extra toppings, so be sure to ask. With this ordering hack at certain locations, you get the best of both worlds: You still get to sink your teeth into a delicious made-to-order Whataburger burger while saving a bit of money in the drive-thru.
4. Substitute Texas toast on any burger or sandwich
If you haven't tried it, Whataburger's Texas toast is thick-cut white bread, buttered on both sides and griddled to crispy, golden perfection. Texas toast — which apparently came to be after a happy accident elsewhere in the Lone Star State – is one of Whataburger's signature menu items, and its mouthwatering buttery flavor makes it quite hard to visit the chain without ordering a slice! It's often used to make its hearty sandwiches like the famous patty melt or the Monterey melt, but according to a few avid Whataburger fans, there's an ordering hack that lets you get it on anything.
Next time you're dining at Whataburger, you can ask to swap the regular burger bun for Texas toast on any burger or sandwich. Whether you're ordering a plain Whataburger, getting a crispy chicken sandwich, or building that custom BLT, just ask for Texas toast instead of the regular burger bun. This simple hack will transform any of its burgers into a meal that tastes like it came straight off a diner's griddle.
5. Order a side of honey butter outside of breakfast hours
We've all done it before. You drive up to the Whataburger window at 11:01 a.m. wanting to order a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, only to hear those heartbreaking words: "Sorry, breakfast ended at 11." It's an absolute travesty — but here's the hack that will change your life: Just order a side of honey butter sauce and pour it over the Whatachick'n Sandwich. While it might not be the same as the chain's legendary Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, it will definitely satisfy that sweet and salty craving you've been thinking about all morning.
If you're not a fan of the HBCB — but who isn't — you can also add the honey butter sauce to any burger or sandwich or use it as a dipping sauce for the chicken strips. Some Whataburger regulars swear by drizzling it over french fries for the ultimate sweet and savory combination that works with so many foods.
6. Don't sleep on the Whataburger app and rewards program
Among the fast food apps worth using, the Whataburger app streamlines ordering and unlocks app-exclusive deals that you won't find anywhere else, making it worthwhile even if you're not a tech-savvy person. One of the best things about the Whataburger rewards program is that it's a points-based system that lets you redeem your points for almost any menu item.
To break it down you earn 10 points for every $1 you spend. With around 200-399 points you get menu items for free like a cookie, hash brown sticks, or a medium drink. If you have 400-599 points, you can get larger menu items like the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, a small shake, medium french fries, or onion rings. Furthermore with 1,200-1,600 points, you have the option to choose from a variety of delicious burgers, sandwiches, and salads. If this points system didn't tantalize you enough, you also get a complimentary Whataburger for making an account and last but not least an annual birthday reward — how bad can that be?