6 Whataburger Ordering Hacks You Need To Try

It's not hard to recognize that Whataburger is a Texas institution. This regional fast chain is a staple beloved by many Texans and has been serving delicious burgers since 1950. As a native California, I didn't quite understand the appeal of Whataburger, since the Golden State is blessed to have some great fast food chains like Del Taco and In-N-Out, which has its share of facts that only fanatics of the chain would know. That all quickly changed when I moved to the Lone Star State for a few months and discovered what I have been missing in my life this whole time: Whataburger.

After countless mornings spent in the drive-thru line waiting to order a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and late nights digging into its famous patty melt, I realized if you're not ordering strategically, you're leaving deals and flavor behind. Whether it's hacking the menu outside of breakfast hours to a side of honey butter, maximizing your rewards points to get a free meal, or discovering customizations that aren't advertised, there are some really good ordering hacks that'll completely change how you dine at a chain.