How Ina Garten Gives BLT Sandwiches A Luxurious Upgrade

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwiches are among the most versatile preparations one can create. Just like grilled cheese sandwiches can be rendered heavenly with simple swaps and upgrades can make canned tuna salad taste bright and fresh, so, too, can the BLT be modified in myriad ways. And of course Food Network universe star, acclaimed author, and aspirational businessperson Ina Garten has a particularly impressive twist on the classic sandwich, elevating it with a luxurious seafood addition: lobster.

Ina Garten's lobster BLT does not simply swap one spendy protein (thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon) with an even more expensive one (the titular lobster), it pairs them together and then takes the sandwich a step further. The recipe from her cookbook "Modern Comfort Food" also incorporates avocado for a real two-handed final product that threatens to require a knife and fork like the big burgers popular today. However, studiously portioned ingredients and Garten's tips for constructing the sandwich can help you keep it all compact.