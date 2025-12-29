Never Skip These 10 Vintage Wine Glasses At The Thrift Store

The drinkware section of any thrift store is a place of chaos. If you aren't so intimidated by disorder that you bypass it altogether, you'll find everything from coffee mugs bearing the logos of technology companies you've never heard of to mismatched sets of cheap tumblers and plastic champagne glasses. Hidden within all that jumbled second-hand glass and porcelain, though, there might be a gem. This gold-lined glassware, for example, may be worth grabbing at the thrift store. Beyond that, if you like entertaining, drinking wine with your significant other, or the thrill of vintage finds, knowing exactly what to look for can help ensure you never miss out on a great buy or waste your time wondering over something that turns out to be a cheap dollar store knockoff.

There are a few qualities that can separate vintage and antique glassware, which are somewhat different, from all the junk, so you don't necessarily have to memorize makers' marks to score big at the thrift store. Old glass is typically heavier than modern glass, for example. And modern glassware tends to be perfect, while vintage glassware is more likely to have flaws such as bubbles, lines, and "pontil marks," the latter of which is a round spot on the bottom of a piece of hand-blown glass where it was held by a metal rod as it was being made. Vintage glass sometimes also has a mold line that feels like a seam running up both sides.

Knowing makers' marks and the qualities that specific brands and styles have can also help. Here are a few things to look out for.