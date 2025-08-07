Thrifting Uranium Glass Is A Win, But Is It Safe To Eat And Drink From?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those of the thrifting persuasion who love giving new life to vintage treasures (and thrift stores are teeming with useful kitchen gadgets at killer deals), what's old is new again. While you're combing through shelves of secondhand stores, it pays to have a little knowledge of the safety of retro kitchenware you plan to use.

For example, uranium glass is a serious but questionable score, should you see it at your local thrift shop or an estate sale. The translucent, delicate glassware is striking, offered in a variety of distinct patterns in vibrant shades of green, yellow, blue, pink, or clear. What really sets the style of glassware apart is the fact that it's treated with uranium oxide, a chemical added to the melted glass during the production process as an affordable way to add vibrant, radioactive color.

And we don't use the term radioactive hyperbolically here — the glass technically is indeed radioactive, though only containing trace amounts of uranium. While this sounds alarming, the radioactive exposure from a uranium bowl or cup is generally considered to be negligible and safe, with safety experts stating the exposure one would get from dining off of uranium glass as far, far less than the radioactivity from one flight or x-ray. The EPA's official guidance, though, is to avoid eating and drinking out of it altogether, likely taking a "better safe than sorry" approach, warning that glassware could chip and distribute particles of uranium into food and drink.