One Vintage Find From Thrift Stores Make The Most Charming Kitchen Scoops

As far as social media kitchen trends go (and aren't most trends more or less sourced from social media these days?), styles that you might be able to snap up at the thrift store are among the most forgiving. Even enduring items like copper pots seem sweeter when they're cheaper and secondhand, so more fleeting fancies should also be affordability-forward. And if teacup kitchen scoops have swept your page, then you should plan a visit to the thrift store right away.

Teacup kitchen scoops, which are best displayed in large, lidded, see-through glass jars, are a darling way to divvy up flour, sugar, or whatever else you prefer to remove from its humdrum manufacturers' packaging. You can then use them to scoop out your ingredients from the jars as and when needed. That said, you might not want to brush your good vintage stuff against very abrasive grains to keep it from getting damaged from day after day of scooping. Thrift store finds, whether they're cutesy and uniform, or cleverly mismatched, are the best way to bring the vintage teacup trend into your own home while reserving your actual serving sets for, you know, serving.